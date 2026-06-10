John Hancock, Governor Healey, and Mayor Wu Call on Community to Light the Commonwealth Red, White, and Blue for America's 250th

Commemorative Lightings Aligned to Start of Festivities Across Boston and Massachusetts, Including Tour 250 and Other Semiquincentennial Events

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Together, John Hancock, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are calling on Massachusetts-based businesses and institutions to be beacons of hope and inspiration by uniting to light the Commonwealth red, white, and blue during celebrations of the United States' 250th anniversary.

Beginning tomorrow, June 11, and running through July 18, the day the Declaration of Independence was first proclaimed in Boston, John Hancock will light the signature sign atop its 200 Berkeley Street headquarters in red, white, and blue. Other buildings and landmarks will also be lit on the night of July 4th and at special moments in the coming weeks, including for select U.S. Men's World Cup games. Some of these buildings include:

Bill Russell Bridge

Boston City Hall

Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building

Huntington Avenue YMCA

John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Lovejoy Wharf (Converse)

One Kenmore Square (WHOOP)

State Street Corporation

Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center

"Massachusetts is a state of firsts. The first shot of the American Revolution. The first public school, park, and library. The first state constitution. We've always been at the forefront of America and building a better future for the next generation," said Governor Healey. "I'm pleased to join John Hancock in inviting businesses across the state to join us in celebrating this legacy by lighting their buildings in red, white and blue this summer for America 250."

"Boston's architecture reminds us that we are a city of revolutionary and bold ideas: historic buildings that carry the legacy of our people and new, state‑of‑the‑art edifices housing cutting-edge innovation," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "I'm grateful to John Hancock for their leadership in lighting up our city in red, white, and blue—and I encourage all our businesses and institutions to join us in lighting their buildings this summer to commemorate our shared history as a nation, celebrate Boston's progress, and look toward our city's future."

John Hancock has been part of Boston's civic and economic life for 164 years. The company's founders deliberately chose the name to reflect both the organization's Boston roots and the spirit of one of the nation's founding figures who worked tirelessly for independence on behalf of the country – just as the company would champion financial independence for individuals and families across the United States. John Hancock, the first signer of the Declaration of Independence and President of the Second Continental Congress, later served as Massachusetts' first Governor and lived on Beacon Street just blocks from the company's Boston headquarters.

"As we reflect on our city, state, and nation's history, we're also celebrating the spirit of innovation that has carried us through moments of significant change," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "Our city and state have always been shaped by people and institutions willing to step boldly forward in the name of a brighter future, and this effort invites the business community to do just that in a simple, yet highly visible and meaningful way. For this occasion, we're proud to light our signature sign in the colors that mark this moment."

The effort complements John Hancock's participation in Tour 250, a City-led initiative highlighting 100+ sites across Boston connected to the Revolutionary era. One stop on the tour is "The Day of Decision" mural displayed in the lobby of John Hancock's headquarters. The mural, which was commissioned in 1947 by American painter Barry Faulkner, captures the Continental Congress' debate on July 2, 1776, which led to the adoption of the Declaration of Independence two days later.

To learn more about John Hancock visit www.johnhancock.com.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

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SOURCE John Hancock