John Hancock Announces Longer. Healthier. Better. Network for Financial Professionals

Exclusive Network Empowers Forward-Thinking Financial Professionals to Deliver Differentiated Solutions That Integrate Longevity, Wellness, and Financial Protection

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock today announced the Longer. Healthier. Better. Network (LHB Network), an exclusive community of forward-thinking independent financial professionals committed to helping customers live longer, healthier, better lives. Launching with an initial 200 founding members, the LHB Network further redefines the role life insurance can play in helping to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers through solutions and services that actively support longevity while helping members grow their business. It builds on John Hancock's strategic ambitions to offer superior distribution support and value, and empower customer health, wealth, and financial well-being through more comprehensive insurance and wealth-planning solutions.

By 2050, the population aged 60 and older is expected to double, with adults over 85 representing the fastest-growing age segment.1 At the same time, Americans spend an average of 12.4 years in poor health.2 These dynamics are fueling an unprecedented consumer focus on health and longevity, and driving rapid growth in the wellness economy, which is expected to increase from $6.8 trillion in 2024 to $9.8 trillion by 2029.3

Despite these trends, Americans remain underprepared for longer lives, scoring a 60 out of 100 in the Longevity Preparedness Index.4 The life insurance gap continues to widen, and many consumers report feeling disengaged by traditional, transactional insurance experiences.5 These forces have created both urgency and opportunity for the industry to evolve, and for financial professionals to play a more active role. The LHB Network is the next evolution of John Hancock's longstanding commitment to offering customers the financial protection of life insurance along with education, tools, incentives, and rewards for taking small, everyday steps toward better health through its Vitality Program, which launched in 2015. The Program has made a profound impact on customers' lives, with members reporting improved health indicators and realizing financial savings through regular engagement.

"The industry is changing and consumer expectations are evolving more rapidly than ever. Life insurers have an unprecedented opportunity to innovate new, meaningful ways to have an impact in customers' lives," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "This launch reflects our continued belief that life insurance can play a powerful role in helping improve both financial and health outcomes, foster deeper relationships, and deliver greater value for consumers, financial professionals, our industry, and society overall."

LHB Network members – both founding and future members – remain part of their existing firms or agencies. Participation elevates their profiles and helps them stand out in a crowded marketplace, grow their business, and provide greater value to clients – all while delivering the traditional financial protection of life insurance Americans need. Members receive access to:

High-impact business development opportunities

Longevity subject matter experts

Dedicated sales support and turnkey marketing resources

Exclusive benefits through Vitality PRO, a newly launched distributor version of the John Hancock Vitality Program designed to more closely align financial professionals with their clients' outcomes6

"We're proud to have longstanding, trusted relationships with our distribution partners. Their leadership and collaboration continue to shape how we innovate and serve," Tingle added. "The Longer. Healthier. Better. Network is about recognizing that leadership and amplifying the impact of those individual financial professionals within our partner firms who share our vision – so we can build the future of our industry together."

To learn more visit www.johnhancock.com.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Media Contact

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Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

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SOURCE John Hancock