John Hancock Upgrades its Personalized Education Platform through My Learning Center to Motivate and Encourage Plan Participants to Prepare for Retirement

BOSTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hancock's retirement business ("John Hancock") is upgrading its expansive set of participant financial education content and tools via a new online learning management system. My Learning Center tracks and rewards interaction and serves up key content on the platform's homepage to help retirement plan participants improve their financial literacy, assess their personal finances, and work toward retirement readiness at all life stages.

John Hancock's My Learning Center offers a financial wellness assessment, retirement calculators, webinar recordings, podcasts, videos, articles, and other resources previously available in different areas of the participant website, all in one location. It also has expanded financial wellness resources in Spanish.

As participants interact with My Learning Center, they earn "badges" through a new gamification and rewards system. Interactions with My Learning Center prompt and advance a personalized curriculum for the participant. Progression through the curriculum is curated and the experience is paired with plan level data to create key recommended actions to drive engagement and encourage financial fitness and retirement readiness for the individual.

John Hancock's most recent annual Financial Stress Survey1 found that poor spending habits and credit card debt each keep one third of workers from saving more for retirement. In addition, only a quarter of participants surveyed were confident in their ability to make the right financial decisions. Even fewer feel they can plan successfully for retirement without help.

"To enable people to save for retirement, we first need to help them understand the obstacles that cause them not to save – and then provide them with the information they need so they feel confident about taking the actions that will help them live well today and tomorrow," said Patrick Murphy, CEO, John Hancock, US Retirement. "Our new learning platform goes beyond investment and benefits planning to identify specific financial stressors and then builds a learning curriculum customized to the individual, designed to help boost knowledge of financial topics and encourage action through intelligent nudges."

My Learning Center is the latest evolution of John Hancock's commitment to financial wellness education and holistic financial services that support advisors and plan sponsors to deliver retirement planning guidance.

For more information about John Hancock retirement products and services please click here.

^ Fifth annual financial stress survey, John Hancock Retirement Plan Services, Greenwald and Associates, June 2018. A survey of more than 1,300 workers to learn more about individual stress levels, their causes and effects, and strategies for relief.

