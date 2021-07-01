John Hancock Wins 15 2021 Stevie® Awards American Business Awards®

Honored with Six Gold Stevie® Awards for Achievement in Management, Internal Communications PR Campaign of the Year, Community Engagement PR Campaign of the Year, PR Executive of the Year and Support Team of the Year

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock was honored with fifteen Stevie® Awards in the 19th American Business Awards®, including six Gold, three Silver and six Bronze. The winners were presented their awards on Wednesday, June 30 during a virtual ceremony. John Hancock awards include:

GOLD:

Anne McNally ; Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year

; Communications, Investor Relations, or PR Executive of the Year Brooks Tingle ; Achievement in Management, Insurance

; Achievement in Management, Insurance Tom Crohan ; Achievement in Management, Financial Services

; Achievement in Management, Financial Services Camp Manulife/ John Hancock ; Communications or PR Campaign of the Year, Internal Communications (100 or More Employees)

; Communications or PR Campaign of the Year, Internal Communications (100 or More Employees) John Hancock's COVID-19 Response; Communications or PR Campaign of the Year, Community Engagement

COVID-19 Response; Communications or PR Campaign of the Year, Community Engagement The Emerging Technologies Team, Support Team of the Year

SILVER:

Marianne Harrison ; Woman of the Year, Business Services Industries

; Woman of the Year, Business Services Industries John Hancock Aspire; Marketing Campaign of the Year, Insurance

John Hancock MLK Scholars; Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, At Organizations With More Than 2,500 Employees

BRONZE:

John Hancock ; Company of the Year, Financial Services, Large

; Company of the Year, Financial Services, Large John Hancock's COVID-19 Response; Most Valuable Corporate Response

COVID-19 Response; Most Valuable Corporate Response John Hancock ; Most Innovative Company of the Year, 2,500 or More Employees

; Most Innovative Company of the Year, 2,500 or More Employees John Hancock Investments Summer Sales Meeting; Conferences & Meetings, Conference

John Hancock Tech & Operations; Most Valuable Corporate Response

John Hancock Retirement's Dynetics ESOP Termination; Marketing Campaign of the Year, Financial Products & Services

"I am incredibly proud of the entire team for living out our company values each and every day. Although last year was challenging for us all, I've seen our employees continue to work with true dedication, integrity and empathy," said Marianne Harrison, President and CEO of John Hancock. "We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our ongoing innovation and commitment to customers and our communities."

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) as of March 31, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

SOURCE John Hancock