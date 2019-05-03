John Hancock Wins Seven 2019 Stevie® American Business Awards®

BOSTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hancock was honored with seven Stevie® Awards in the 17th Annual American Business Awards® today, including three Gold, two Silver and two Bronze. The winners will be presented their awards on June 11 at a special event in New York. John Hancock awards include:

GOLD:

Twine by John Hancock , Mobile Site and App – Financial Services / Banking

John Hancock Vitality, Innovation of the Year – Consumer Products Industries



John Hancock Signature Services, Achievement in Management – Financial Services

SILVER:

Marianne Harrison , Woman of the Year – Consumer Services

Long-Term Care, Financial Services (New Product & Service Categories)

BRONZE:

John Hancock Robotics Center of Excellence, Information Technology Team of the Year



John Hancock Signature Services, Customer Service Team of the Year

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovative work across John Hancock, from our industry-disrupting Vitality program which enables our customers to live a longer, healthier life to the unique design and experience of saving and investing with our mobile app Twine," said Marianne Harrison, president and CEO of John Hancock. "We're always looking for new ways to make decisions easier and lives better for our customers. It is exciting to be honored for the innovative ways our teams are doing just that."

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the United States. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) as of March 31, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About The American Business Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.

There are seven Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule.

The American Business Awards® are open to all organizations operating in the U.S.A., and feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are open to all organizations worldwide, and recognize the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, and the organizations they run.

Stevie Award judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. Each of our awards programs harnesses the insights and talents of more than 200 judges every year. All Stevie Awards entrants have access to all judges' comments about their nominations.

Sponsors of Stevie Awards programs include many leading B2B marketers, publishers, and government institutions.

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock, and SoftPro.

