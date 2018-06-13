John Hancock's Linda Watters to Retire as Vice President, Government Relations; Will Remain on John Hancock Boards

"Since Linda joined John Hancock in 2009, we have benefitted tremendously from her outstanding work building our state government regulatory and legislative affairs platform, acting as a strategic partner on our leadership team and reporting on legislative and regulatory issues to John Hancock and Manulife management and boards," said James D. Gallagher, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Manulife. "We are so pleased she is continuing her role on the boards of the John Hancock life insurance companies and the John Hancock Trust Company."

"At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Ken and look forward to having him in this leadership role," said Gallagher. "His extensive experience working in the financial serves sector in the political and regulatory arenas at the state and national level will be an asset."

Ross has a broad range of financial service industry experience. In 2008, he was appointed Commissioner, serving as the Chief Financial Regulator for Michigan, leading the agency of over 350 staff and a budget of over $50 million during the financial turmoil that upended economies around the globe. Prior to his appointment, he spent five years in various executive positions with the Office of Financial & Insurance Services. As Commissioner, Ross served on numerous NAIC, CSBS and NASCUS working groups and committees.

Ross most recently served as the President/COO of the Michigan Credit Union League & Affiliates primarily responsible for the association's affiliation efforts, federal and state advocacy relationships and all association functions.

He served as Assistant General Counsel for Citizens Republic Bancorp bank from 2011-2013, leading their Consumer Compliance and CRA team along with helping negotiate and operationalize a DOJ fair lending settlement agreement, which he administered for the bank.

Ross holds a law degree, cum laude, from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and bachelor's degrees in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. He currently serves as a Commissioner for the Lansing (MI) Board of Water and Light and the Lansing Financial Health Team.

