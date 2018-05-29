John Hancock's New Accumulation Indexed Universal Life Now Features Greater Income Potential to Help Consumers Prepare for the Future

The new Accumulation IUL provides lifetime protection, along with the opportunity to build tax-deferred cash value that can be used to supplement retirement income, pay college tuition, or fund other expenses. Policyholders have the opportunity to accumulate cash value by linking to the performance of a diverse range of indexed account options as well as a fixed account – with downside protection. John Hancock gives policyholders the flexibility to customize their allocations based on their investment strategies and goals.

"As Baby Boomers head into retirement a considerable number are unprepared, having found it challenging to save enough," said Neal Kerins, vice president, Product Development, John Hancock Insurance. "Innovative products like the new Accumulation IUL are designed to maximize cash value accumulation and provide an attractive solution to help more Americans meet their retirement planning needs."

Accumulation IUL with Vitality policyholders can further enhance their retirement income and earn valuable rewards for the everyday things they do to stay healthy like walking, eating well and getting regular check-ups. In fact, the healthier their lifestyle, the greater their rewards, including $600 in savings on healthy food purchases1. They can even earn an Apple Watch through regular exercise.2

In addition, policyholders have access to several attractive and innovative optional living benefit riders. The new Critical Illness Benefit provides consumers with additional financial protection when faced with a serious medical diagnosis, such as a heart attack, cancer or stroke. Another optional rider allows policyholders to accelerate their death benefit to help pay for long-term care expenses.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over $1.1 trillion (US$850 billion) as of March 31, 2018. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.



One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10.7 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. We also offer advice through Signator, a network of independent financial advisors. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

1. HealthyFood savings are based on qualifying purchases and may vary based on the terms of the John Hancock Vitality program.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. Rewards and discounts are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

2. Apple Watch Series 3 can be ordered for an initial payment of $25 plus tax and over the next two years, monthly payments are based on the number of workouts completed. The Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group will need to be signed electronically at checkout. Upgrade fees apply if you choose Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), certain bands and case materials. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) requires an iPhone 5s or later with iOS 11 or later. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) requires an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 11 or later.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) and iPhone service provider must be the same. Cellular is not available with all service providers. Roaming is not available outside your carrier network coverage area. Wireless service plan required for cellular service. Contact your service provider for more details. Check www.apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility.

Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Please note: Apple Watch program is not available in New York. Apple Watch Series 3 is only available to John Hancock Vitality members who have not previously ordered an Apple Watch through the program.

The Critical Illness Benefit Rider provides a one-time lump sum benefit if the insured experiences a covered critical illness and meets the benefit eligibility requirements. There is a 30-day waiting period that begins on the rider effective date. The benefit will not be paid for critical illnesses initially diagnosed before the rider effective date or during the waiting period. The policyholder may elect 10% or 25% of the total face amount as the critical illness benefit amount with a maximum benefit amount of $250,000. The rider will terminate at attained age 65 or 5 years after the issue date, whichever is later. There is an additional cost for this rider.

The Long-Term Care (LTC) rider is an accelerated death benefit rider and may not be considered long-term care insurance in some states. There are additional costs associated with this rider. The Maximum Monthly Benefit Amount is $50,000. When the death benefit is accelerated for long-term care expenses it is reduced dollar for dollar, and the cash value is reduced proportionately. Please go to www.jhsaleshub.com to verify state availability.

Loans and withdrawals will reduce the death benefit and the cash surrender value, and may cause the policy to lapse. Lapse or surrender of a policy with a loan may cause the recognition of taxable income. Withdrawals in excess of the cost basis (premiums paid) will be subject to tax and certain withdrawals within the first 15 years may be subject to recapture tax. Additionally, policies classified as modified endowment contracts may be subject to tax when a loan or withdrawal is made. A federal tax penalty of 10% may also apply if the loan or withdrawal is taken prior to age 59 1/2. Withdrawals are available after the first policy year.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states.

Guaranteed product features are dependent upon minimum premium requirements and the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02210 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595. MLINY051018064

