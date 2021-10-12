John Hester Joins BIP Wealth's Baseball Division

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Wealth, one of the Southeast's leading wealth management firms, today announced the addition of John Hester to its team of Personal Wealth Advisors. Hester was previously a Financial Advisor at Pacific Capital Resource Group in Scottsdale, Arizona. Prior to Pacific Capital, he was a professional scout for the Seattle Mariners and played for several teams in Major League Baseball.

Hester's professional baseball career as a catcher took him from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and finally to the Philadelphia Phillies. Upon his retirement from Major League Baseball, Hester worked in the Seattle Mariners' front office as a scout for four years before earning his Series 66 Investment Advisor Representative license and pivoting to wealth management.

"What excites me most about joining BIP Wealth's Baseball Division is being in a position to help ballplayers make sound financial decisions," said Hester. "In a world of so much disinformation, we provide unbiased, sound advice. We get to make a real impact in our clients' lives."

"John was previously one of our clients, so he has a unique perspective of having sat on both sides of the client-advisor relationship at our firm," said BIP Wealth Co-founder and CEO Bill Harris. "John's years of experience as a professional ballplayer make him relatable to our clients in our Baseball Division, while his Stanford economics degree speaks volumes about his financial acumen. It's a great combination and we welcome him to our team."

Working out of Scottsdale, Arizona, Hester will partner with the firm's fellow Baseball Division Personal Wealth Advisors Jim Poole, CFP®, a former World Series pitcher, and Kyle Schmidt, CFP®, a former professional ballplayer with the Baltimore Orioles, to serve draft-eligible, current, and retired professional baseball players and their families. Hester holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University and is a member of the Major League Baseball Players Association, Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, and Stanford Alumni Association.

About BIP Wealth

BIP Wealth is a registered investment advisory firm with two locations: Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. It manages more than $1.6 billion in investment assets for its clients consisting of families and individuals. BIP Wealth delivers highly personalized wealth management services for successful professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professional athletes, and those planning for or already enjoying retirement. Visit bipwealth.com to start building a personal legacy today. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @BIPWealth, then like us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE BIP Wealth

Related Links

http://www.bipwealth.com

