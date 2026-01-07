John Hope Bryant to Keynote National 'Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration' at Georgia State Capitol

Annual event chaired by Rep. Billy Mitchell calls for a renewed focus on service, unity and economic dignity

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE today announced that its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Hope Bryant , will provide Keynote Remarks at the annual Celebration of Service honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday, January 16, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the North Wing Steps of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. The event is hosted by State Representative Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain), chair of the Georgia Martin Luther King, Jr. Advisory Council.

Bryant, an American financial literacy entrepreneur and businessman who founded Operation HOPE in 1992, is also the Founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer of Bryant Group Ventures. He is the co-founder of Global Dignity, an advisor to business and government leaders, and the author of several books on economics and leadership. Bryant also served as vice chair of President Bush's Council on Financial Literacy, the vice chair on the U.S. President's Advisory Council on Financial Literacy and the chairman of the Committee on the Underserved.

WHO: Rep. Billy Mitchell (D-Stone Mountain)

WHAT: MLK Celebration of Service

WHEN: Friday, January 16, 2025, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30334 — North Wing Steps

"Dr. King understood that you cannot heal a nation politically if people are broken economically," said John Hope Bryant, founder and chairman of Operation HOPE. "Service is how we reconnect—to one another, to purpose, and to the future we owe the next generation. This celebration is not just about honoring his memory—it's about recommitting ourselves to the hard work of building an economy and a democracy that works for everyone."

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "Silver Rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its award-winning community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4.2 million individuals and directed more than $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors.

Operation HOPE recently received Fast Company's 'World Changing Ideas' Award for driving entrepreneurship as well as its tenth consecutive 4-star rating for strong fiscal management and a commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: https://operationhope.org/ . Join the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

