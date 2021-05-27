John Hovsepian to Retire from Total-Western, Inc.

Mr. Hovsepian started with the company in September 1985 when it was originally known as Stockmar. Prior to being named District Vice President, he began his career in the field as a pipefitter and worked his way up to foreman, superintendent, division manager and regional manager. He has held a leadership position for more than 30 years, serving in the Petroleum & Energy sectors where he managed refinery shutdowns as well as power plant base services, outages, and projects.

"John has been such a huge part of Total-Western's rich history, having accomplished so much in our organization during his 36 years of service. I have really enjoyed working with John and I am excited for him and his family," said Payman Farrokhyar, President at Total-Western.

"John has been a steadfast member of our organization for decades," said Paul Conrad, President at Total-American. "His tenacious dedication to safe, high quality, and cost-effective work applied to everything he took on, and he set a high standard. Our customers, and all of us who worked with John, benefitted from his leadership and commitment. I will miss him greatly, but I wish him a long and happy retirement."

One of Mr. Hovsepian's proudest accomplishments was managing an NRG Energy power facility in 2000 and expanding Total-Western's relationship with NRG to service their remaining facilities throughout the state of California, setting the foundation for the company's Power Division.

"I am truly blessed to have worked for Total-Western as long as I have," said Mr. Hovsepian. "The company has given me every opportunity to advance my career and recognized my hard work and dedication. It has been a privilege to work with so many good people throughout the years who genuinely wanted to get better and stronger with me, and for that I am grateful."

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

About Total-American (www.total-american.com)

Total-American Investment Company was formed in 2015 and is the parent corporation to Total-Western, Inc. and California Spectra Instrumentation, Inc. (Spectra). The company's subsidiaries provide multi-disciplined industrial maintenance and construction contracting services in the petrochemical, energy, renewable fuels, manufacturing, and other heavy industries.

Total-American is a privately held corporation headquartered in Paramount, Calif., and part of the Bragg family of companies, which include Bragg Crane Service, Bragg Crane & Rigging, Heavy Transport, Coastline Equipment, APS and JBA.

SOURCE Total-Western

Related Links

http://total-western.com/

