John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments, will Speak on the Future of Finance and Digital Assets during the World Economic Forum in Davos

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments, will participate in two marquee events during the 56th Annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, January 19–23, 2026.

Mr. Koudounis will lead a sold-out panel discussion on January 21 at Davos Lodge – Greek House, titled "Global Shifts – Opportunities in Developed Markets," alongside Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, Chairperson of the Louis Dreyfus Group, and Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and Co-Founder of the American Bitcoin Company.

The following morning, Mr. Koudounis will participate in a fireside chat with the Greenwich Economic Forum-Davos, titled "The Future of Finance," where he will share his perspective on innovative investment strategies, global economic trends, and Bitcoin's growing role in institutional portfolios.

"The World Economic Forum brings together global leaders and provides a critical platform to discuss the future of finance. This year, that conversation must include traditional finance integrating digital assets and Bitcoin," said John Koudounis. "I look forward to sharing how investors can navigate this digital future while managing risk."

Calamos's presence at the WEF underscores the firm's commitment to educating business leaders and investors about volatility management and helping them capitalize on the transformational opportunities that digital assets and next-generation financial technologies present.

Mr. Koudounis speaks at conferences worldwide and frequently appears on financial news programs, including Fox News Channel, CNN, Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, Schwab Network, Yahoo Finance Live, and others.

About Calamos

Calamos is a diversified global investment firm, headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, offering innovative investment strategies, including Protected Bitcoin, alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With more than $47 billion in AUM, including more than $20 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of January 8, 2026, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@Calamos), Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

