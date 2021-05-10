John L. Wilbers Recognized for Excellence in Law

Inspired to pursue a career in law out of a desire to serve others, Mr. Wilbers graduated from Helias High School in Jefferson City, Missouri and later obtained a fellowship to attend Georgetown State University. He subsequently studied at the University of Missouri, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He then went on to earn his Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business. That same year, he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Missouri School of Law, where he served as the chair of the ethics committee and, most notably, was selected to clerk for the Missouri Supreme Court. He became licensed by the Missouri Bar in 2003 and has since been admitted to practice in the state of Montana and the state of Illinois.

Despite having the opportunity to begin a lucrative career as an investment banker after obtaining his post-graduate degrees, Mr. Wilbers chose to follow his passion of serving others by accepting a position at one of the top plaintiff's lawyers in the country. He served as an attorney with a national plaintiff's law firm for four years. Since 2008, he has excelled as an attorney and as the managing partner at The Wilbers Law Firm, LLC, where he considers the keys to his success are his emphasis on hard work and his enjoyment of everything that he does.

Alongside his primary responsibilities, Mr. Wilbers has contributed his skills to a number of other professional and civic endeavors. Notably, he is the founder of Blue Arrow Botanicals in St. Louis, a premier distributor of medical cannabis to the Missouri health care system. Mr. Wilbers also participates on the board of directors for the Soulard School, a charter elementary school that provides support for all aspects of child development, volunteers with the St. Louis County Adopt-a-Family, and donates to the World Outreach Center in Hayti, Missouri.

Mr. Wilbers has been the recipient of an extraordinary number of honors and accolades throughout his career. In 2015, he was recognized as an Up-and-Coming Attorney by Missouri Lawyers Weekly, and was celebrated as a Rising Star by the Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine in 2016. From 2017 through 2018, he was lauded as a Super Lawyer was subsequently inducted into the Top 100 Trial Lawyers. As a top litigator, Mr. Wilbers is incredibly proud of his representation in a case that ultimately triggered the creation statutory protections regarding defective product vessels.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Wilbers hopes to expand his practice to establish offices in Kansas City, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois. He aims to continue his excellent record of representing injured persons, all of which has allowed his firm to grow organically from that success. In particular, he has made a name for himself as someone who seeks to help others and has become known as an attorney who cares deeply about his clients' interests. His passion for protecting and helping others has even extended to testifying before the Missouri House of Representatives regarding proposed legislation affecting the citizens of Missouri.

In order to remain aware of developments in his field, Mr. Wilbers additionally maintains his professional affiliation with the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys, and the Million Dollar Advocate Forum.

