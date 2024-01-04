John Lilic Joins the Telos Foundation as Executive Director

News provided by

Telos Foundation

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Lilic was previously one of Consensys' earliest employees and a key advisor to Polygon

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telos Foundation announced today the appointment of John Lilic as the organization's Executive Director. In the role, Lilic will help spearhead Telos' evolution into a Layer 0 network underpinned by ZK technology aimed at attracting developers and users worldwide.

A renowned trailblazer in the blockchain and digital asset community, Lilic was an early adopter and volunteer at the Bitcoin Center NYC in 2014, before joining Consensys as one of the company's first employees in 2015, where he helped build MetaMask and other transformational technologies. More recently, he joined the Polygon team as a primary advisor, which has since cemented its position as one of the world's most utilized cryptocurrencies under his advisorship.

While navigating various roles across the industry's most pioneering organizations over the last decade, Lilic has also successfully maintained his status as a Top 50 Web3 Angel Investor.

Lilic is set to transition into the public face of the Telos Foundation and represent the Telos community at various conferences and events around the world. He'll also work to establish new relationships with key partners while providing direction and support for the foundation's technology development, grant programs, research, budgeting and educational efforts. He'll be building in tandem with Telos Foundation CEO, Lee Erswell, to set direction and also work closely with former CEO and current Head of Strategy, Justin Giudici, to expand awareness and growth potential for Telos.

"I'm looking forward to applying my extensive experience and insights from my time with the Bitcoin Center NYC, Consensys, Polygon and other successful ventures," said Lilic on joining Telos. "My goal is to help steer Telos on a path to success by focusing on product development with novel ZK Proof technology and expanding our network capabilities and usage, thereby ensuring Telos thrives in this ever-evolving industry."

In his first official act as Executive Director, John will donate the headline sponsorship for ETHCC 2024 to Telos, along with an additional sponsorship at ETH Belgrade 2024. These sponsorships are expected to be major platforms for Telos' upcoming ZK technology releases, and important opportunities to expand the network's presence and influence in Europe.

To further support Telos' growth and expansion, Lilic and the Telos Foundation will also work to establish an external advisory board made up of world class talent in 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome John Lilic to the Telos Foundation," said Erswell. "His expertise and vision align perfectly with our goals, and we are confident that his leadership will propel us to new heights in our mission to develop a more sustainable and equitable blockchain ecosystem."

For more information about Telos, visit telos.net.

About Telos:

Telos is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem renowned for its world-class Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which tested as the fastest globally, as well as its high-speed consensus layer, Telos Zero. Telos is currently expanding its capabilities with novel Zero Knowledge (zk) technology, which promises to enhance privacy and scalability for global use cases. Telos is dedicated to creating a more inclusive and efficient future for decentralized applications, underscoring its commitment to driving progress and expanding the possibilities of Web3 technology. Telos is overseen by The Telos Foundation, an ownerless foundation dedicated to advancing the Telos blockchain network and its community.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]      

