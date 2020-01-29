John Magness Joins FNF to Lead National Expansion of Alamo Title Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is pleased to announce that title industry veteran John Magness has joined FNF as Executive Vice President and EVP of Alamo Title Company. In this capacity, Mr. Magness will lead the operational expansion and growth of Alamo Title Company in Texas and across the United States.

Magness has over three decades of experience in the title insurance and real estate industries. He most recently served as Group President at Stewart Title in charge of all US direct title operations. Prior to Stewart, Magness served as President of Old Republic Title, where he led all revenue producing efforts for direct and agency operations, commercial operations, technical service operations, and entities in the title group.

"We are thrilled to add John Magness to our leadership team here at FNF. We have competed against John for many years and have watched him successfully lead large operations for decades," said Mike Nolan, President of Fidelity National Financial. "It is exciting to envision the growth in our Alamo Title brand through John's leadership, expertise, and experience."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF):

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

