John Overton High School student receives Humane Science Award from National Anti-Vivisection Society

Parker Nunnery one of five young scientists from across the world to receive $3,000 prize at 2026 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Nunnery, a 2026 John Overton High School graduate, was one of just five recipients of the prestigious Humane Science Award presented by the National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS), a nonprofit devoted to the advancement of science without harming animals, at the 2026 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). Each award comes with a $3,000 prize to help the winners pursue humane scientific research projects.

Parker Nunnery, a 2026 John Overton High School graduate, is one of five young scientists to receive the Humane Science Award from the National Anti-Vivisection Society at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Nunnery's project, "Regulation of the PPARγ Pathway in Lung Cancer," utilized both traditional cell cultures and advanced three-dimensional human cell-based models to study lung cancer. Investigating therapeutic compounds within these human-derived models allowed Nunnery to help advance cancer understanding and improve treatment strategies without using animals for her research.

Nunnery's interest in research began at John Overton High School's Interdisciplinary Science and Research (ISR) program, where she discovered a passion for cancer biology and connected with researchers at Vanderbilt University. Her project became personal when her teacher's throat cancer diagnosis inspired her to pursue patient-focused treatments. Focusing on human-derived cellular models, she sought better ways to understand human diseases.

"Winning the NAVS Humane Science Award is incredibly exciting, and it was a great experience working alongside mentors like Dr. Greg Smith and Dr. Nicolas Means in the ISR program and with Dr. Amanda Linkous during my internship at Vanderbilt University," said Nunnery. "Studying lung cancer using innovative human organoid models has inspired me to keep human health at the center of innovation in my future pursuits."

This fall, Nunnery will attend Vanderbilt University to continue researching organoids, aging and cancer.

"Parker's initiative aligns seamlessly with the mission of the NAVS Humane Science Award to foster scientific breakthroughs through non-animal methods," said Dr. Lauren Stein, NAVS director of science and research programs. "This project highlights the vital role young researchers play in creating a more ethical, high-impact future for science. Parker is, without a doubt, a young scientist to watch."

Two students from Florida and one each from Canada and South Korea also were selected as Humane Science Award winners for their projects among more than 1,300 submitted to ISEF. The competition drew more than 1,700 top-tier high school students from over 60 countries and territories to compete for over $7 million in awards, scholarships and internships and is the world's largest pre-college science competition.

NAVS is the only animal advocacy organization invited to present an award at ISEF recognizing exceptional student projects that combine scientific excellence with humane, non-animal methods since 2002.

For more information about NAVS, visit navs.org.

To see the full list of the Regeneron ISEF 2026 Special Awards, visit societyforscience.org/press-release/regeneron-isef-2026-special-awards-ceremony/.

About NAVS

The National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS) is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the exploitation of animals used in scientific research and education. Founded in 1929, NAVS works to advance humane, human-relevant science through public education, policy advocacy and support for innovative non-animal research methods. The organization also promotes alternatives to classroom dissections and supports sanctuaries for animals formerly used in laboratories, helping drive the transition toward ethical and effective scientific practices. For more information about NAVS, visit navs.org.

SOURCE National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS)