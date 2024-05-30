John Parker Named Chairman of the Board at Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp

SUN VALLEY, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Valley Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman, who served with dedication and distinction. Parker, who has been an integral part of the Bank for over 9 years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the Bank.

A prominent figure in the community, John Parker is the Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the successful Parker Brown, Inc. company. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effective leadership to his new position. In recent years, Parker has been named to the VALLEY 200 top influential people to know in the Greater San Fernando Valley. His deep commitment to the Bank's mission and his clear vision for its future are poised to build on the strong foundation established by his predecessor.

Upon accepting the role, Parker stated, "It is with great pride and a sense of profound responsibility that I accept the position of Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp. Under the guidance of Earle S. Wasserman, the Bank flourished, becoming SoCal's Community Bank. My goal is to continue enhancing our services while ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry in client service, innovation, and community involvement."

Under Parker's leadership, Mission Valley Bank will continue to prioritize the financial needs and success of its clients, while also focusing on strategic initiatives that promote sustainable growth and operational excellence. He is committed to maintaining the community-centric values that have defined the Bank, while also integrating new technologies and practices that meet the changing needs of its business clients.

"We are excited about the future under John's leadership," said Tamara Gurney, President & CEO. "His vision for the Bank aligns with our core values of service, integrity, and community support, ensuring that we continue to be a reliable and progressive partner to our clients."

For additional information about Mission Valley Bank and Mission Valley Bancorp, please visit missionvalleybank.com.

