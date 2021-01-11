John R. Logar Begins Term as ASTM International Board Chair

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Logar, senior director of aseptic processing and terminal sterilization at Johnson & Johnson Microbiological Quality and Sterility Assurance in Raritan, New Jersey (USA), has started his term as the 2021 chair of the ASTM International board of directors.

ASTM International's board is made of 25 leaders from a variety of companies, associations, universities, government bodies, and other organizations around the world.

"I am honored to serve as board chair for ASTM International as it continues to be an innovative leader in standards development," says Logar. "Particularly in a year when our safety standards are crucial resources to the healthcare industry." Hear more from him in this video and this Standardization News magazine article.

Logar has been in his current role since 2014, having previously held positions at Sterigenics before joining Johnson & Johnson in 2008.

An ASTM International member since 2001, Logar serves on the executive subcommittees of the radiation processing committee (E61) and manufacture of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products committee (E55). He is also a member of the committees on quality and statistics (E11), primary barrier packaging (F02), and medical and surgical materials and devices (F04). In 2010, he received the Peter D. Hedgecock Award for his contributions to the committee on nuclear technology and applications (E10).

Logar served as a board vice chair from 2019 to 2021. In addition, he served as chair of the finance and audit committee and on the committee on technical committee operations. Logar holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Rowan University.

Also this month, William A. Ells, vice president of sales for Vibram USA, has started his term as board vice chair. Ells previously served on the ASTM International board of directors from 2018 to 2020 and as finance and audit committee chair.

