John Schumacher joins WM Partners as Senior Advisor

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in lower-middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced that John Schumacher has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Schumacher most recently served as Chairman and Co-Founder of GoldPoint Partners which he co-founded in 1999. Mr. Schumacher will collaborate with WM Partners' team to help continue their path of ongoing improvement as the firm raises its second institutional fund, HPH II Investments Master Fund, LP together with its related entities ("HPH II"), as well as provide guidance on business development and strategic firm positioning.

Mr. Schumacher co-founded Goldpoint in 1999 to manage private equity assets for both New York Life and third parties. He became Chairman in 2009 and was responsible for overseeing all investment and business development activities and managing its fund investment business. During his tenure, Goldpoint's assets under management grew from $1.5 billion to over $13.6 billion, and he oversaw over $7.4 billion invested in 351 direct deals and more than $15 billion in fund commitments. He recently retired from Goldpoint and formed his consulting firm, JMJ Private Equity Consulting LLC, through which he provides his advisory services.

Throughout his almost four-decade-long career, Mr. Schumacher served in various leadership capacities, including Co-Founder and Chairman of Goldpoint, Head of the $14 billion Private Finance Group of New York Life, and previously as Vice President in the Private Placement Department at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company where he began his career in 1983. Mr. Schumacher earned his BA in History in 1978 from Columbia College and an MBA in 1989 from New York University's Stern School of Business. Mr. Schumacher has distinguished himself as a "forward-looking" rather than "backward-looking" private equity investment professional; choosing to focus on what could be and rather be, instead of yesterday's flavor of the month.

Jose Minski, Co-Founder of WM Partners, stated, "John is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record in private equity of identifying top managers and investment opportunities, and driving returns for investors. We will be able to draw upon his deep experience and relationships as we seek his guidance for WM Partners' continued growth. We are confident that John will be a valuable addition to the WM Partners team."

John Schumacher stated, "I am excited to join WM Partners as a Senior Advisor and help them reach their next level of growth as they raise their second institutional fund. WM Partners is a leading emerging manager which I have gotten to know over the years. They have an experienced team who has previously founded, operated and exited companies in the health and wellness, pharma and consumer sectors, and a unique operational value creation strategy which differentiates them in the marketplace."

WM Partners' HPH II is focused on acquiring lower-middle market companies with leading brands in the health and wellness sector and growing the companies through an operational buy and build value creation strategy. HPH II is focused on the following subsectors: functional foods, natural personal care and natural over-the-counter remedies – fast-growing, defensive and highly fragmented subsectors.

About WM Partners, LP

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specialized in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners was certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies. WM Partners is based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

