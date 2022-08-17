John Wall Teams Up With McDavid

Five-Time NBA All-Star is Global Ambassador for McDavid HEX® Padded Apparel

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDavid, a global leader in sports medicine products and maker of best-selling McDavid HEX® padded basketball apparel, is excited to announce a partnership with NBA superstar John Wall. A five-time NBA All-Star, Wall has worn McDavid HEX® padded apparel throughout his professional basketball career and will now be a global ambassador for the HEX® product line. This includes promoting the McDavid HEX® padded leg and arm sleeves, which are part of Wall's uniform on the court.

"I never play without McDavid," said Wall, who recently joined the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2022-23 season. "They're obsessed with protection and performance, just like me. I've been fortunate to work closely with McDavid's product development team on HEX® padded apparel and it's definitely given me an edge during my career.

"I'm excited to partner with McDavid and promote what makes HEX® so important for me on the court, and why it can be the best padded protection for any basketball player."

When Wall was selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, it didn't take him long to become one of the top point guards in the league. He possesses incredible on-court speed and agility, blending scoring ability from anywhere on the court with elite passing and vision. An All-NBA honoree in 2017, Wall is a tenacious defender and was recognized as an All-NBA Defensive team member in 2015. He also won the Slam Dunk contest in 2014.

The Raleigh, N.C., native is passionate about giving back to the community. The John Wall Family Foundation strives to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged families and to impact the lives of at-risk youth through mentorship, education and physical activity.

"That a player like John Wall won't suit up without McDavid HEX® speaks to how significant a technology HEX® is and how important it has been to helping him reach his goals at the highest level of competition," said Michael Magerman, President & CEO of United Sports Brands, the parent company of McDavid. "His attitude personifies McDavid's constant push to provide athletes the best protection and performance apparel in the world. We are elated to partner with a superstar on and off the court."

About McDavid:

McDavid designs and markets sports medicine, sports protection, and performance apparel for active people and athletes. We are relentless in our pursuit of preventing injuries and enhancing performance. McDavid products top the recommendation lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers. From our research-backed ankle braces to patented HEX® protective technology, McDavid products address both the broad range and the specific needs of professional and everyday athletes across a variety of sports. For more information, visit McDavidUSA.com.

About United Sports Brands:

United Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and protective products that help athletes perform at their personal best. Brands within the portfolio include Shock Doctor, the #1 global leader in mouthguards and protection; McDavid, a performance and protective brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; Cutters, the innovative leader in football gloves and high performance grip technology; NATHAN, the running essentials market leader in athletic hydration, visibility and performance gear; PEARL iZUMi, an iconic manufacturer and retailer of cycling apparel and accessories; and Glukos, maker of fast-acting, all-natural energy products designed to help athletes unleash their peak performance. United Sports Brands is a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, visit unitedspb.com.

