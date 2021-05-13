Johnnie Blonde Says 'Hello' To Houston

Johnnie Blonde will launch exclusively in Houston, Texas – one of the most diverse cities in the US. Full of culture, energy, and people seeking discovery through different experiences and exploration, Houston was the perfect destination to bring the lighter, brighter, and refreshing taste of Johnnie Blonde to for the first time.

In support of the vibrant culture of Houston, and to celebrate the introduction of the new whisky to the city, Johnnie Blonde is partnering with UP Art Studio, a Houston-based public art consulting firm that curates, creates, manages, and implements public art, plans and projects to uplift people and neighborhoods. Together, Johnnie Blondie and UP Art Studio are introducing the Big Walls Big Dreams Festival to the city of Houston. Originally launched in Miami, Big Walls Big Dreams is an exciting, mural-painting "festival," refreshing public art in Houston neighborhoods. The cultural event welcomes the Houston community in celebrating large-scale murals painted by notable local and national artists from May 14 – May 23.

During the festival, Johnnie Blonde will reveal a fresh, new mural in collaboration with local Texas artist, David Maldonado, whose work reflects the importance of culture, tradition, and storytelling. David will bring the light, bright, refreshing taste of Johnnie Blonde to life through his vibrant mural design, which will be located at 2801 Polk St. Houston, TX 77003. Visitors are encouraged to safely and responsibly enjoy the festival through bike tours of the mural route or self-guided walks, all ensuring social distancing. To learn more about Houston's Big Walls, Big Dreams festival, please visit: www.bigwallsbigdreams.com

In addition to bringing new public art to Houston through its support of Big Walls Big Dreams, Johnnie Blonde will also support the East End Improvement Corporation (EEIC), a non-profit organization dedicated to refreshing and improving the quality of life in the East End Houston Cultural District through the development of arts and cultural programming, community safety, and beautification projects. Johnnie Blonde will be releasing a limited-edition cocktail kit in partnership with Sourced that will further support the EEIC. Available now while supplies last, the cocktail kit will feature ingredients for the signature Johnnie Blonde Citrus Fizz cocktail, refreshing the everyday drink choice for local Houstonians.

Then, to officially celebrate the start of summer this Memorial Day, Johnnie Blonde will be lighting up Houston's night sky with a one-of-a-kind light show. Taking place over Discovery Green in downtown Houston on Thursday, May 27th at 8:45pm, the drone performance will introduce Houston's newest whisky.

Johnnie Blonde is now available in Houston wherever fine spirits are sold, with a suggested retail price of $24.99 (750 ml/bottle, 40% ABV).

For more information on Johnnie Blonde, please visit JohnnieWalker.com, and follow @JohnnieFromJW on Instagram.

