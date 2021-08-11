Johns Creek partners with Airspace Link for drone safety

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Johns Creek is partnering with Airspace Link, Inc., a provider of drone flight authorization and management solutions, to launch its new FLYSAFE program that helps local drone pilots fly safely and compliantly under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines.

Johns Creek is the first municipality in Georgia to launch the FLYSAFE program, which integrates FAA data with the city's interactive mapping services, giving drone pilots the ability to safely fly in the community by ensuring they avoid ground hazards and areas with high population densities.

"The project will be the first in the southeast to provide this interactive tool for safe drone operations in our community," said City of Johns Creek Chief Data Officer Nick O'Day. "Airspace Link's technology makes it really easy for drone pilots (commercial and recreational) to get FAA clearance before they fly while also helping keep people safe on the ground."

Drone pilots obtain flight authorizations within controlled airspace through Airspace Link's AirHub platform, a geographic information systems (GIS)-based digital mapping system. The AirHub platform will be available for drone pilots to access on the city website.

"Airspace Link's solution enables the safe integration of drones into the national airspace as well as local communities," said Lisa Peterson, Airspace Link's Vice President of Business Development. "By working with the City of Johns Creek, we're enabling a program designed with safety first and we're helping the community prepare for scalable, advanced, commercial, and recreational drone operations."

Advanced drone operations in Johns Creek could one day include drone-based delivery of goods to residents. Several other cities in the United States are researching these kinds of operations using Airspace Link's technology and are helping the FAA understand what works for communities. A future phase of this partnership could involve Johns Creek, the Atlanta Regional Commission, and local businesses working together with Airspace Link to determine what future drone operations might look like in Atlanta.

About Airspace Link, Inc:

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drones fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery and air taxi deployment in the future.

Visit https://airspacelink.com/ to learn more and stay up to date on the latest innovations in this space.

