Johns Hopkins Selects Workday as Part of Sightline Business Modernization Program

Workday to Modernize HR and Finance Processes Across the Johns Hopkins University and Health System

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced that Johns Hopkins selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Financial Management , Workday Supply Chain Management (SCM) for Healthcare , and Workday Grants Management .

Johns Hopkins is a nonprofit organization comprising the Johns Hopkins Health System and Johns Hopkins University. Workday – with AI at the core of its platform – will replace Johns Hopkins' decades-old enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with a modern, cloud-based platform. Workday will bring together finance, workforce, and operations data in an intuitive, unified system.

"Workday understands the unique challenges higher education and healthcare organizations face, and our solutions are designed to help institutions like Johns Hopkins be flexible, run efficiently, and grow in the future," said Michael Hofherr, senior vice president and group general manager for industry, Workday. "We are honored to support Johns Hopkins in their transformation journey and look forward to helping them create better experiences for faculty, staff, and students."

The Johns Hopkins Sightline program aims to enhance data governance and quality, improve data access and visualization, support compliance, and streamline processes for the university and health system.

For More Information

Read more about The Johns Hopkins Sightline Program and Johns Hopkins' selection of Workday here .

selection of Workday . Read about Workday Illuminate ™ – the next generation of Workday AI.

™ – the next generation of Workday AI. Discover why Workday continues to rank #1 Best in KLAS for ERP for Healthcare .

. Explore eight reasons to bring financial, human capital, and student management together here .

. Learn why Workday is recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America Higher Education SaaS and Cloud-Enabled ERP Applications 2024 vendor assessment here .

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2025 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.