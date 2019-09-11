Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Suit Against M&N Cable, LLC

Plaintiff Kyle Lannert was employed by M&N Cable from August 2018 until March 12, 2019. During this time Plaintiff alleges he routinely worked in excess of forty (40) hours per week but was compensated on a "per job" basis that did not include overtime premiums Plaintiff was owed under the FLSA and Indiana Code § 22-2-2-4. Furthermore, Plaintiff alleges Defendant routinely deducted an "equipment fee" out of its employees' paychecks each week, and further, M&N Cable kept its employees' initial paychecks for the purposes of establishing a "reserve account" for each employee. Plaintiff alleges the amounts withheld by Defendants to establish this "reserve account" were never paid to Plaintiff or other former employees upon their departure, in violation of Indiana's Labor and Safety Code.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act every employer, as defined by the Act, must pay all hourly and non-exempt salaried employees at the overtime premium rate of one and one-half times their standard rate of pay. 29 U.S.C. § 207(a)(1). Under Indiana's Labor and Safety Code all employers, as defined by the Code, must pay an overtime premium of one and one-half times the employee's standard rate of pay for all hours worked in excess of forty (40) in one workweek. Indiana's Labor and Safety Code also contains provisions establishing a minimum wage for employees, and limiting the amount an employer may deduct from its employees' paychecks.

This suit is filed by Timothy J. Becker and Jennell K. Shannon of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Rob Dassow of Indiana-based Hovde Dassow + Deets. Timothy J. Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker and is counsel of record on the case.

