Johnson & Johnson and GuidePoint Security Honored with 2022 Patriots in Business Award

WEST POINT, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson and GuidePoint Security were honored today as winners of the 5th annual Patriots in Business Award for their leadership in helping America's veterans, active-duty military and military spouses. The award, presented each year by Chief Executive magazine and Thayer Leadership, is part of an ongoing effort to raise awareness of best practices among America's corporate leaders when it comes to helping military veterans and their families. The award ceremony will take place at the Veteran's Day event at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, in partnership with Chief Executive and Thayer Leadership, on November 11.

The Patriots in Business award—presented this year in the categories of large enterprises (greater than $1B annual revenue) and medium-sized businesses ($10M-$1B annual revenue) recognizes outstanding businesses that lead our nation in supporting active-duty military members, veterans and their families and exemplify the U.S. Military Academy values of Duty, Honor and Country through their business practices and throughout their community and industry.

"The United States Armed Forces are a purpose-driven and values-based organization, just like Johnson & Johnson," says Joaquin Duato, CEO of Johnson & Johnson. "The many members of the National Guard & Reserves, Veterans and Military Spouses working across our businesses are high performers who bring unique leadership skills and experiences. We respect their service and are committed to help them perform their best as we advance in our mission to change the future of healthcare for humanity."

Michael Volk, Managing Partner and Founder of GuidePoint Security, who are being honored in the medium-sized business category said: "GuidePoint Security takes great pride in training and hiring talented veterans who are transitioning to the civilian world and enabling them to embark on a new mission: ensuring the success of our government and commercial customers. I am honored to accept this award on behalf of GuidePoint Security and in recognition of the sacrifices made by our veterans in defending this country every day."

Both companies rose to the top of a highly competitive, nationwide judging process in which a panel of Thayer veterans' affairs experts and CEOs with military backgrounds assessed each nominated company's programs.

"Chief Executive Group honors many exceptional leaders each year, but this award is especially meaningful for us," said Marshall Cooper, CEO, Chief Executive Group. "It really showcases best practices that every business can learn from to help support such an important group in our society."

Dan Rice, President of Thayer Leadership, agreed: "These companies have established amazing initiatives to support veterans and their families, and show us how assisting veterans can strengthen a company in every way imaginable for better success."

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group is the leading community for business leaders worldwide. It publishes Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member and BoardMember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual "CEO of the Year," a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit ChiefExecutive.net for more information.

About Thayer Leadership

As an innovative executive leader development institute, ranked in the Top 40 for 6 consecutive years by Training Industry, Thayer Leadership offers unparalleled leadership experiences that blend world-class applied academic and experiential sessions to unleash the "whole leader". Thayer provides access to top battle- and boardroom-tested experts who have lived, served, and practiced the leadership principles they teach. By embracing the spirit of Sylvanus Thayer, their namesake and the "Father of West Point", Thayer delivers transformative leader development experiences that inspire action and change based on their values of purpose driven character, commitment to excellence, and innovative spirit. As a leading, global expert in values-based leader development, their proprietary and motivating multi-pronged learning approach delivers a holistic experience for participants at West Point, online, virtually, or at any location around the world. Thayer has trained more than 100,000 executives and front-line leaders from over 400 companies across multiple industries, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and more. It is a for-profit corporation not endorsed or affiliated with the U.S. Government. Learn more at thayerleadership.com.

Media Contact

Allison F. Capozza, Marketing Director, Thayer Leadership

[email protected]

845-385-5300 ext. 1200

SOURCE Chief Executive Group