Johnson & Johnson Celebrates Scientists Across Generations and Geographies with 2019 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research and Champions of Science® Storytelling Challenge

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson today named Franz-Ulrich Hartl, M.D. of the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry and Arthur Horwich, M.D., of Yale School of Medicine and Howard Hughes Medical Institute as winners of the 2019 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research. The company also announced the winners of the Champions of Science Storytelling Challenge – BioGENEius Edition, a program that uncovers the inspirational stories of innovators around the world. Both initiatives are part of Johnson & Johnson's Champions of Science platform to fuel public engagement, support and trust in science.

Arthur Horwich, M.D., winner of the 2019 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research Franz-Ulrich Hartl, M.D., winner of the 2019 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research

"The life-long work of passionate and dedicated scientists, like Drs. Hartl and Horwich, helps us understand the world around us and brings hope for solving complex medical challenges that impact people's lives," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "We are proud to honor the legacy of Dr. Paul Janssen by celebrating today's research pioneers like Drs. Hartl and Horwich."

Selected by an independent committee of world-renowned scientists, Hartl and Horwich won for their revolutionary insights into chaperone-mediated protein folding and join 16 scientists who have received the Award since 2004, including three who went on to win the Nobel Prize.

"I am delighted to have been selected as one of the winners of this year's Paul Janssen Award. This is a fantastic honor and recognition of the work of my laboratory," said Dr. Hartl. A video of his acceptance remarks is available here.

"I am thrilled, honored, and humbled to receive this wonderful honor, and am delighted to be sharing the award with Ulrich," said Dr. Horwich. A video of his acceptance remarks is available here.

In addition to celebrating established scientists through the Dr. Paul Janssen Award, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its Champions of Science platform, announced four winners of the Champions of Science Storytelling Challenge – BioGENEius Edition.

"Science and technology have benefited humanity in countless ways, yet stories of scientists are often hidden or misrepresented in popular culture," said Seema Kumar, Vice President, Innovation, Global Health and Science Policy Communication, Johnson & Johnson. "By sharing the journeys of scientists working around the world, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators and help more people fall in love with science."

The Champions of Science Storytelling Challenge – BioGENEius Edition winners are:

The BioGENEius Edition was open exclusively to alumni of the Biotechnology Institute's BioGENEius Challenge – an international biotechnology competition for high school students. Johnson & Johnson has been a long-time supporter of the BioGENEius Challenge as part of our commitment to fuel a strong and diverse pipeline of scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs. The winners were selected by an independent selection committee of science communication experts.

"Science is full of personal stories of those who take risks, push knowledge and create innovative solutions to humanity's most pressing challenges," said Dr. Lawrence Mahan, President of the Biotechnology Institute. "These are the great stories that we must share to inspire future generations of scientists."

Tomorrow, June 4, Dr. Horwich and the winners of the Champions of Science Storytelling Challenge – BioGENEius Edition will take part in an engaging panel discussion titled Falling in Love with Science: Championing Science for Everyone, Everywhere at the Annual Convention of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in Philadelphia.

To learn more about the Challenge and read the complete winning stories, visit www.jnj.com/champions-of-science.

About Champions of Science

Science touches our lives in every imaginable way. From antibiotics and telecommunications, to genomics, precision medicine and 3D printing, science has improved the human condition leading to longer, healthier, happier lives for people all over the world. To continue to advance, science needs champions!

As a global healthcare company, The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies is uniquely positioned to champion the role of science in society. Champions of Science is a multi-faceted public engagement initiative to convene and catalyze champions of science and engage people of all generations and backgrounds to see the unlimited opportunities that science brings. To learn more, visit www.jnj.com/champions-of-science

About the Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research

Dr. Paul Janssen was one of the 20th century's most gifted and passionate researchers. He helped save millions of lives through his contribution to the discovery and development of more than 80 medicines, four of which remain on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines.

The Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research was established by Johnson & Johnson in 2004 to honor the memory of Dr. Paul. Since its inception, the Award has recognized 16 outstanding scientists, three of whom have gone on to win the Nobel Prize for the same work. Winners are chosen by an independent selection committee of the world's most renowned scientists. The Award, which includes a $200,000 prize, is presented at ceremonies in the U.S. and Belgium in September.

Previous winners include:

2018 – James Allison , Ph.D. Nobel Laureate

, Ph.D. Nobel Laureate 2017 – Douglas Wallace , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. 2016 – Yoshinori Ohsumi , Ph.D. Nobel Laureate

, Ph.D. Nobel Laureate 2015 – Bert Vogelstein , M.D.

, M.D. 2014 – Emmanuelle Charpentier , Ph.D. and Jennifer Doudna , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. and , Ph.D. 2013 – David Julius , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. 2012 – Victor Ambros , Ph.D., and Gary Ruvkun , Ph.D.

, Ph.D., and , Ph.D. 2011 – Napoleon Ferrara , M.D.

, M.D. 2010 – Anthony S. Fauci , M.D. and Erick De Clercq , M.D., Ph.D.

, M.D. and , M.D., Ph.D. 2009 – Axel Ullrich , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. 2008 – Sri Ravinder Maini, FRCP , FMedSci, FRS and Marc Feldmann , FMedSci, FAA, FRS

, FMedSci, FRS and , FMedSci, FAA, FRS 2006 – Craig Mello , Ph.D., Nobel Laureate

Learn more about The Dr. Paul Janssen Award at www.pauljanssenaward.com

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. To learn more, visit www.jnj.com.

