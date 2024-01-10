Johnson & Johnson Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Johnson & Johnson - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and its subsidiary companies are engaged in the research & development, production and sale of a variety of human healthcare and wellbeing products.

The company operates through three business segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers a wide range of personal healthcare products such as skin health/beauty products, oral care products, baby care products, over-the-counter medicines, over-the-counter medicines, women's health, and wound care products.

The Pharmaceutical segment develops and sells medicines for treating infectious diseases, immunology disorders, cancer, neurology disorders, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and pulmonary hypertension. The Medical Devices segment develops a variety of products for orthopedics, interventional solutions, vision, and surgery. J&J distributes pharmaceutical and medical products through retailers, wholesalers, healthcare professionals and hospitals.



The report provides information and insights into Johnson & Johnson's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

J&J is combining advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science, digital health, 3D printing, and real-world evidence (RWD) with large volumes of anonymized patient data to understand disease progression and quickly develop drugs for them.

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJDMC), a subsidiary of J&J, is developing a platform on Microsoft Azure that will enable the company to connect and manage several Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled medical devices, process data from hospital and data records, and track its digital surgery ecosystem from one dashboard.

J&J teamed up with TCS for their digital transformation journey to build a technology stack, improve customer experience, and explore new business opportunities. By leveraging TCS' IoT expertise, the company developed open-source IoT platforms to drive innovation and agility in product development and supply chain processes.

J&J has made significant investments in data science, establishing a Data Science Council consisting of members from different departments. The council's objective is to leverage data for informed decision-making and continuously develop innovative drugs and surgical solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Johnson Johnson Innovation JJDC, Inc

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

