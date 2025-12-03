Johnson & Johnson Teams Up with Naomi Watts to Reveal Why an Eye Exam is the Ultimate Self-Care Move for Women Over 40

New survey reveals Americans overlook eye health—despite its impact on confidence, independence and early disease detection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson, a global leader in eye health, has partnered with Academy Award–nominated actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Naomi Watts, to change the conversation about vision. Together, they'll encourage simple, practical steps—such as routine eye checks and reframing eye care as part of holistic healthy aging, so that it becomes an easy and empowering part of daily self-care.

As we age, our bodies change in countless ways—including our hormones.1 This shift can have a profound impact on our vision, yet eye health is often left out of the wellness conversation as we age. Findings from a new global survey confirm that while 80% of Americans agree that clear vision is key to feeling confident and youthful, nearly half think they need vision correction but haven't seen an eye care professional in the past year. Additionally, despite the booming $59.7 billion anti-aging industry's focus on skin and cosmetic treatments,2 respondents ranked skin as the lowest priority in addressing the realities of aging. On average people prioritize clear vision over outward appearance, but only moderately, with 55% stating they are concerned with wrinkles around their eyes.

Those common aging concerns can include vision conditions like presbyopia and cataracts.3,6 Presbyopia typically begins around age 40 and affects over 1 billion people globally.4 The condition makes it harder to focus on close objects. While cataracts, the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide,5 clouds the lens of the eye causing cloudy or blurry vision. Cataracts and presbyopia can both be detected through comprehensive eye exams.3,6 In fact, an annual eye exam can reveal more than 270 health conditions – including diabetes, heart disease, and stroke risk – making it a cornerstone of preventive care and healthy aging.7

Naomi Watts: Championing women's health and vision awareness

"As we age and go through menopause, changes in our eyesight are common, yet eye health is still missing from the conversation," said Naomi Watts.* "Through my partnership with Johnson & Johnson, I want to encourage everyone to see eye health as an essential part of overall well-being. The more we talk about these changes openly, the more empowered we are to take control of how we age. Start today by taking the simple step of scheduling your annual eye exam—it's one of the easiest ways to protect your vision for the future."

The collaboration builds on Watts' long-standing advocacy for women's health and her work as the founder of Stripes Beauty, a company she launched to empower women through science-backed products, education and community during perimenopause and menopause. Watts will help bring greater attention to the impact of hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause and how these shifts can affect vision. Through this initiative, she aims to raise awareness of the connection between menopause, aging, and eye health, encouraging individuals to prioritize regular eye exams as part of a holistic approach to well-being and longevity.

Expert perspective: Eye exams enable confidence and independence

"Clear vision isn't a luxury, it's an enabler of human potential and a cornerstone of healthy aging," said optometrist, Dr. Charissa Lee, Head of Professional Affairs, Vision, Johnson & Johnson. "While people invest significantly in skincare and cosmetic treatments to look younger, they often overlook that proper vision correction can help maintain a more relaxed, youthful appearance. As an Eye Care Professional, I believe the comprehensive eye exam and proactive eye care can fundamentally help you feel and look your best as you age."

Key survey findings reveal missed opportunities for healthy aging:

Confidence and vision: 82% of Americans agree that clear vision is important to feel youthful and confident.

82% of Americans agree that clear vision is important to feel youthful and confident. Preventative Care Gap : 48% of respondents over 40 think they need vision correction but haven't visited an eye care professional in the past year.

: 48% of respondents over 40 think they need vision correction but haven't visited an eye care professional in the past year. Health connection: While 87% of people surveyed demonstrated high awareness of eye care options for aging beyond just glasses, only 70% knew that eye exams can uncover medical conditions or understood how common vision correction is after age 40.

While 87% of people surveyed demonstrated high awareness of eye care options for aging beyond just glasses, only 70% knew that eye exams can uncover medical conditions or understood how common vision correction is after age 40. Appearance vs. vision: Globally, 56% of individuals surveyed stated that they prioritize clear vision over physical appearance. However, 55% of global respondents aged 40 to 70 expressed concerns regarding the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes.

Take action: Make eye exams part of your healthy aging routine

Johnson & Johnson encourages individuals over the age of 40 to make vision care a self-care priority.

Schedule a comprehensive eye exam: Early detection is key to maintaining confidence and independence.

Early detection is key to maintaining confidence and independence. Explore modern solutions : From multifocal contact lenses for presbyopia to advanced intraocular lenses for cataracts.

: From multifocal contact lenses for presbyopia to advanced intraocular lenses for cataracts. Talk to a doctor: Don't wait for vision problems to impact your quality of life.

To find an eye care professional near you click here.

About the study

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Johnson & Johnson. Fieldwork was conducted between August 23 to September 10, 2024. A total of n=9,895 adults (7000 of whom are aged 40-70) in key markets (Brazil, China, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, United States) participated in the survey.

Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the population according to census parameters.

*Disclosure: This is a paid endorsement. Naomi Watts was compensated for this quote.

