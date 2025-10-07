Johnson & Johnson Unveils New Data Demonstrating Superior Clarity of Vision and Comfort of ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM, and MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM Contact Lenses

Studies presented at #Academy25 reveal that ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM outperformed Dailies Total1 ® for Astigmatism in patient reported outcomes related to vision and comfort.

Research highlights that the latest ACUVUE contact lens innovation OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM broadens the range of patients who can benefit from daily disposable multifocal contact lenses, especially those with astigmatism.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson*, a global leader in eye health, announced new data on the ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM contact lenses which showed higher end-of-day comfort^ as compared to Dailies Total1® for Astigmatism. The data will be presented at the American Academy of Optometry's annual meeting in Boston. Other data being showcased includes ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM extends daily disposable multifocal contact lens options to a new population of presbyopic patients.

"At Johnson & Johnson, our relentless pursuit of innovation drives us to develop solutions that truly transform lives and makes vision possible for more than 40 million people around the world. The ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day family of contact lenses exemplifies our commitment to empowering more patients to see the world with clarity and confidence every day," said Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Vision at Johnson & Johnson. Ŧ

"New data illustrates the superior advantages of our ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day Contact Lens technology vs. competitive technology. The head-to-head data distinctly highlights the positive impact our lens technology has on patients' vision, reaffirming our leadership in material sciences and contact lens innovation," said Dr. Caroline Blackie, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Vision, Johnson & Johnson.‡

New data for ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM: demonstrating statistical superiority in patient reported outcomes vs. Dailies Total1 ® for Astigmatism, and the impact of which lens is worn first on subjective performance.

Patient reported vision outcomes for two daily disposable toric soft contact lenses - Giovanna Olivares et al.

This research showed that 62% of patients preferred ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM for overall vision versus only 18% who preferred Dailies Total1 ® for Astigmatism.

for Astigmatism. Results showed that ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM was consistently rated higher for overall opinion and all comfort metrics.

When asked about vision on computer screens and digital device use, 65% preferred the ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM lens, while only 16% preferred Dailies Total1 ® for Astigmatism.

for Astigmatism. The preference highlights the benefits of the combined innovations of TearStable Technology, OptiBlue Light Filter Technology, and BLINK STABILIZED Design, a design that naturally realigns with every blink and is more independent of gravity, eye gaze and head position1.

Evaluation of treatment effects in a study comparing two daily disposable toric soft contact lenses - Giovanna Olivares et al.

In this research, patients preferred ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM 3.3x more than Dailies Total1 ® for Astigmatism.

for Astigmatism. When ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM was worn second, positive feedback of overall opinion increased to 80.0% versus 33.3% for Dailies Total1 ® for Astigmatism.

for Astigmatism. Statistically this is known as an "order effect," meaning once a patient experiences better performance with a lens, their opinion of a prior lens experience can decrease.

Extending vision correction for more presbyopic contact lens wearers with ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM - Eugene Appenteng Osae et al.

This study compares the results from two studies, showing that the novel ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM used by a population with 1.00 D to 1.75 D of refractive astigmatism, provides similar vision quality to the ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for a population with 0.0 D to 0.75 D of refractive astigmatism.

The new multifocal toric lens therefore extends the coverage by daily disposable multifocal contact lenses to a new population of presbyopic patients.

ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM is the first and only daily disposable contact lens for people with both astigmatism and presbyopia.2 This pioneering contact lens provides patients crisp, clear, stable vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions, along with comfort that lasts all day.3 The lens is now available in the U.S, Canada and select markets in the EMEA and APAC. Additional launches are ongoing.

To learn more about ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM or to search for an eye care provider, visit https://www.ACUVUE.com/en-us/oasys-max/.

About Vision at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has a deep legacy in developing transformational new products that improve the health of patients' eyes. We have a bold ambition: Vision Made Possible – improving sight for more than 40 million people each year. Through cutting-edge innovation, expertise in material and optical science, and advanced technologies, we are revolutionizing the way people see and experience the world. Visit us at clearvisionforyou.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn .



Important Safety Information:

ACUVUE Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional, call 1-800-843-2020, or download the Patient Instruction Guides.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM, and MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM Contact Lenses. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

* Johnson & Johnson represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

‡ Caroline Blackie is an employee of Johnson & Johnson.

^ adjusted top 2 box (T2B) scores on a 5-point Likert scale. ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM contact lenses showed higher (70.4%) end-of-day comfort as compared to Dailies Total1® for Astigmatism (40.6%). T2B is market research method that summarizes survey responses by combining the percentage of respondents who selected the two most positive options on a rating scale.

Ŧ Peter Menziuso is an employee of Johnson & Johnson.

1. Data on file 2024, ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses for ASTIGMATISM overall fitting success, orientation position, rotational stability and vision performance.

2. JJV Data on File 2025, World's First and Only Daily Disposable Multifocal Toric Contact Lens

3. JJV Data on file, 2024: Subjective Standalone Claims for ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL Contact Lenses for ASTIGMATISM

2025PP14540

