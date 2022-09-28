Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces All Purpose EDOF, TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL, the Latest PC-IOL Powered by InteliLight Technology

The TECNIS PC-IOL Portfolio Powered by InteliLight delivers the best* contrast and low-light performance across the PC-IOL category1,2,3

TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue is now available in the U.S. and select countries in EMEA

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision,** a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech,*** today announced availability of our presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) powered by InteliLight technology https://www.jnjvisionpro.com/intelilight, TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL. This extended depth-of-focus (EDOF) lens expands presbyopia correction to more patients and joins TECNIS Synergy IOL, a high-performance hybrid lens designed for spectacle independence****, in the InteliLight portfolio. These two complementary products deliver superior* contrast and low-light performance across the PC-IOL category.1,2,3 The InteliLight portfolio will be on display at the 2022 American Academy of Ophthalmology's Annual Meeting (AAO) in Chicago, Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

Cataracts are the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide, impacting more than 100 million eyes globally.4,5 Cataracts are a clouding of the lens in the eye, caused by a buildup of the eye's natural protein which changes the way the eye focuses light, therefore changing the color and clarity of vision.6 Most people will develop cataracts at some point in their life, however cataracts can be treated with surgery; modern cataract surgery is a safe and effective treatment that has a success rate of nearly 98%.7

"My goal as an eye care professional is to deliver the best outcomes for my patients, and to help them get back to some of the activities many of us take for granted — driving at night, going up and down the stairs in their homes in dim light, or just going out at night and enjoying dinner at a restaurant, all with less risk8," said Karolinne Rocha,****** MD, PhD, MUSC/Storm Eye Institute, Charleston, South Carolina "In my practice we've seen TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL deliver good image contrast in the day and night, at all distances. Best of all, it has a minimized dysphotopsia profile that gives me the comfort I need to recommend presbyopia correction to more patients"

TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL is powered by InteliLight, an innovative combination of three Johnson & Johnson Vision proprietary technologies: violet-light filter, echelette design and achromatic technology. The technology was first introduced in the TECNIS Synergy IOL.

Violet-Light Filter : Blocks the shortest wavelengths of light that produce the most light scatter, 9,10,11 helping to mitigate halo, glare, and starbursts, 9,10,11,12 and minimize visual disturbances when driving at night. 13

Blocks the shortest wavelengths of light that produce the most light scatter, helping to mitigate halo, glare, and starbursts, and minimize visual disturbances when driving at night. Echelette Design: Helps reduce light scattering and halo intensity,***** 9,12 making it easier to see digital devices. 10,11

Helps reduce light scattering and halo intensity,***** making it easier to see digital devices. Achromatic Technology: Corrects chromatic aberration for better contrast day and night8,14 and superior performance across every distance.2,3

"We know our patients' lives don't stop at sunset, and neither should their confidence in being able to see clearly or drive at night," said Nikki Sidi,******* Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, Surgical Vision, Johnson & Johnson Vision. "The InteliLight PCIOL portfolio delivers best-in-category* contrast and low-light performance.1,2,3 And with TECNIS Synergy for spectacle independence and TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue for functional vision at every distance, surgeons can now choose the best in low-light performing PCIOLs, according to their patients' needs."

The TECNIS PC-IOL portfolio powered by InteliLight is now available for ophthalmologists to use in the U.S. and select countries in EMEA. The lenses in the portfolio, TECNIS Synergy IOL and TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL, are also available in Toric II for excellent rotational stability15 for patients with astigmatism. To learn more about the InteliLight portfolio, please visit https://www.jnjvisionpro.com/intelilight in the U.S.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech**, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health worldwide. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better, live better. Visit us at jjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision