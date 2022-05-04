Johnson & Johnson Vision Named a Winner of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards for ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen

- World's first and only drug-eluting daily disposable contact lens with an established antihistamine for an FDA-first in its new category

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of the Johnson & Johnson MedTech Companies†, was recognized as the winner of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Wellness category for ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen (etafilcon A drug-eluting contact lens with ketotifen). Each lens contains 19 mcg ketotifen. Fast Company also selected ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen for an honorable mention in both the Health and Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business categories.

ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen are daily disposable contact lenses indicated for the prevention of ocular itch due to allergic conjunctivitis and provide vision correction in patients who do not have red eyes, who are suitable for contact lens wear and who do not have more than 1.00 D of astigmatism.

The World Changing Ideas Awards honor products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet. ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen was recognized as a winner from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across health, wellness, technology, transportation, education, and more. Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10) will highlight some of the world's most inventive companies tackling the most pressing global challenges.

"At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we are guided by an incredible sense of purpose and a bold ambition to redefine healthy sight for life," said Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson Vision.‡ "Congratulations to all our teams, patients, and eye care professionals who have been instrumental in introducing this entirely new category of contact lens. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible to improve eye health, and the recognition of ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen as a World Changing Idea is both an honor and a summons for us to continue anticipating and creating solutions to help more people see better, connect better, live better."

Within the U.S., approximately 40 percent of contact lens wearers suffer from itchy eyes due to ocular allergies,§ and nearly 8 out of 10 contact lenses wearers with eye allergies agree that they are frustrated when allergies interfere with their normal contact lens wear.** While allergy eye drops are a very common treatment, 1 in 2 contact lens wearers say that the drops are inconvenient to use.††

"Johnson & Johnson Vision scientists worked tirelessly to perfect the formula of infusing medication into a contact lens without compromising its effectiveness in relieving ocular allergic itch and providing vision correction," said Xiao-Yu Song, MD, PhD, Global Head of Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson Vision.‡‡ "ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen brings an innovative solution for people who suffer from itchy eyes due to allergies and may help to end the disruption from not being able to wear contacts due to allergic eye itch."

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen provides relief of itchy allergy eyes and vision correction in one step. The Phase 3 studies of ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen showed a clinically and statistically meaningful reduction in itchy allergy eyes compared to non-medicated lenses, as quickly as 3 minutes after lens insertion and lasting up to 12 hours. However, the lens may be worn for longer than 12 hours for vision correction.

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2022, and the lenses are available to patients in Japan and Canada, following regulatory approvals in 2021.

For more information and to stay informed of product availability, please visit: www.acuvuetheravision.com. For full Prescribing Information, please click here and to view the Patient Instruction Guide click here.

About ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen are daily wear, daily disposable drug-eluting contact lenses containing an antihistamine to prevent ocular itch due to allergic conjunctivitis and correction of refractive ametropia in patients who do not have red eyes, who are suitable for contact lens wear and who do not have more than 1.00 D of astigmatism.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WHAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION I SHOULD KNOW ABOUT ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen?

Eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop rapidly and lead to loss of vision. If you experience:

Eye discomfort,

Excessive tearing,

Vision changes,

Loss of vision,

Eye redness, or

Other eye problems.

You should immediately remove the lenses, and promptly contact your eye care professional.

These lenses should not be used to treat red eye(s). Remove lens(es) immediately if your eyes become red or irritated.

Lenses prescribed for daily disposable wear (i.e., your Eye Care Professional instructs you to remove and discard your lenses at the end of each day), should not be worn while sleeping. Clinical studies have shown the risk of serious eye problems is increased when lenses are worn overnight.

Contact lens wearers who are smokers have a higher incidence of corneal ulcers than nonsmokers.

Problems with contact lenses or lens care products could result in serious injury to the eye.

Proper use and care of your contact lenses are essential for the safe use of these products.

The overall risk of serious eye problems may be reduced by carefully following directions for lens care.

Water activity – do not expose your contact lenses to water while you are wearing them. Water can harbor microorganisms that can lead to severe infection, vision loss, or blindness. If your lenses have been submersed in water when participating in water sports or swimming in pools, hot tubs, lakes, or oceans, you should discard them and replace them with a new pair. Ask your Eye Care Professional for recommendations about wearing your lenses during any activity involving water.

Do not use ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen when you have any of the following conditions:

Red or irritated eye(s): Remove contact lenses immediately if eyes become red while wearing

Inflammation or infection in or around the eye or eyelids

Any eye disease, injury, or abnormality that affects the cornea, conjunctiva, or eyelids

Any previously diagnosed condition that makes contact lens wear uncomfortable

Severe dry eye

Reduced corneal sensitivity

Any systemic (congenital) disease that may affect the eye or be made worse by wearing contact lenses

Allergic reactions on the surface of the eye or surrounding tissues that may be induced or made worse by wearing contact lenses

Any active eye infection

Known hypersensitivity to any ingredient in this product

Talk to your healthcare provider if you have any of these conditions, or do not know if you have any of these conditions.

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW BEFORE USING ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen?

For your eye health, it is important to carefully follow the handling, insertion, removal, and warning instructions in the Patient Instruction Guide, as well as those prescribed by your Eye Care Professional.

Do not use contact lens care solutions with this product

use contact lens care solutions with this product If you wear your contact lenses to correct Presbyopia using monovision, you may not be able to get the best corrected visual acuity for either far or near vision. Visual needs are different for different people, so your Eye Care Professional should work with you when selecting the most appropriate type of lens for you.

be able to get the best corrected visual acuity for either far or near vision. Visual needs are different for different people, so your Eye Care Professional should work with you when selecting the most appropriate type of lens for you. Always contact your Eye Care Professional before using any medicine in your eyes.

contact your Eye Care Professional before using any medicine in your eyes. Be aware that certain medications, such as antihistamines, decongestants, diuretics, muscle relaxants, tranquilizers, oral contraceptives, and those for motion sickness may cause dryness of the eye, increased lens awareness (feeling of the lens in the eyes), or blurred vision. Always inform your Eye Care Professional if you experience any problems with your lenses while taking such medications.

that certain medications, such as antihistamines, decongestants, diuretics, muscle relaxants, tranquilizers, oral contraceptives, and those for motion sickness may cause dryness of the eye, increased lens awareness (feeling of the lens in the eyes), or blurred vision. Always inform your Eye Care Professional if you experience any problems with your lenses while taking such medications. Do not change lens type (e.g., brand name, etc.) or parameters (e.g. diameter, base curve, lens power, etc.) without consulting your Eye Care Professional.

change lens type (e.g., brand name, etc.) or parameters (e.g. diameter, base curve, lens power, etc.) without consulting your Eye Care Professional. Consult your Eye Care Professional or Health Care Provider if you are pregnant or nursing a baby.

As with any contact lens, follow-up visits are necessary to assure the continuing health of your eyes. Ask your Eye Care Professional about the recommended follow-up schedule.

Who should know that you are wearing contact lenses?

Inform all of your doctors (Health Care Professionals) about being a contact lens wearer.

Always inform your employer of being a contact lens wearer. Some jobs may require use of eye protection equipment or may require that you not wear contact lenses.

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT WEARING ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen?

DO NOT WEAR YOUR LENSES WHILE SLEEPING.

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen are prescribed by your Eye Care Professional for daily disposable wear and are to be discarded after each removal. You should:

Insert one lens per eye per day. Discard lens after a single day's use.

If prevention or relief of itching is needed beyond twelve hours, consult your Eye Care Professional.

These lenses may be worn beyond twelve hours for vision correction. Lenses should be removed prior to sleeping.

Do not use contact lens cleaning and disinfectant solutions with ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen.

What precautions should I follow while wearing my lenses?

Hazardous Conditions

If you use aerosol (spray) products, such as hair spray, while wearing lenses, keep your eyes closed until the spray has settled.

Avoid all harmful or irritating vapors and fumes while wearing lenses.

Never rinse your lenses in water from the tap. Tap water contains many impurities that can contaminate or damage your lenses and may lead to eye infection or injury.

Water Activity

Do not expose your contact lenses to water while you are wearing them.

Lubricating/Rewetting Solutions

Lubricating/Rewetting solutions should not be used with these lenses. IF the lens sticks (stops moving), a few drops of non-preserved sterile saline may be applied to assist with removal.

Do not use saliva or anything other than the recommended solutions for lubricating or rewetting your lenses. Do not put lenses in your mouth.

Sharing Lenses

Never allow anyone else to wear your lenses. Sharing lenses greatly increases the chance of eye infections.

Adhering to the Prescribed Wearing & Replacement Schedules

Never wear your lenses beyond the amount of time recommended by your Eye Care Professional. Never wear more than one lens per day.

Always throw away worn lenses as prescribed by your Eye Care Professional.

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS OF ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen contact lenses?

Possible Problems

The most commonly observed ocular adverse reactions in clinical studies occurring in <2% of treated eyes, were eye irritation, eye pain, and instillation site irritation.

Other Contact Lens Related Problems

Be aware that problems can occur while wearing contact lenses and may be associated with the following symptoms:

Burning, stinging, itchy, and/or dry eyes

Reduced lens comfort

Feeling of something in your eye (foreign body, scratched area)

Swelling or inflammation in or around the eyes

Eye redness

Eyelid problems

Watery eyes and/or unusual eye secretion

Poor vision

Blurred vision

Rainbows or halos around objects

Sensitivity to light (photophobia)

When any of these symptoms occur, a serious eye condition may be present. You should immediately be seen by your Eye Care Professional, so that the problem can be identified and treated, if necessary, in order to avoid serious eye damage.

This product should not be used to treat or prevent lens-related symptoms including, irritation, discomfort, or redness.

Recognizing Problems and What to Do

You should conduct a simple 3-part self-examination at least once a day. Ask yourself:

How do the lenses feel on my eyes?

How do my eyes look?

Have I noticed a change in my vision?

If you notice any problems, you should IMMEDIATELY REMOVE YOUR LENSES AND CONTACT YOUR EYE CARE PROFESSIONAL.

HOW SHOULD I CARE FOR MY LENSES?

There is no cleaning or disinfection needed with these lenses. Always dispose of lenses when they are removed and have replacement non-medicated lenses or glasses available. Any unused product or waste material should be disposed of in accordance with local requirements.

Lens Storage:

Store these lenses at room temperature

These lenses are sensitive to light – store individual blister packages in the carton until use.

WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF EMERGENCY

If chemicals of any kind (household products, gardening solutions, laboratory chemicals, etc.) are splashed into eyes: FLUSH EYES IMMEDIATELY WITH TAP WATER AND IMMEDIATELY CONTACT YOUR EYE CARE PROFESSIONAL OR VISIT A HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM RIGHT AWAY.

Tell your Eye Care Professional if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

Call your Eye Care Professional for medical advice about side effects. You are also encouraged to report side effects to the FDA: visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. at 1-800-843-2020.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Patient Instruction Guide.

Trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision*

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech Companies†

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Important Safety Information for Contact Lens Wearers

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen daily disposable contact lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction and relief of ocular allergic itch symptoms due to allergic conjunctivitis. An eye care professional will determine whether these contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or if your eye care provider has informed you that you are not suitable for contact lens wear due to severe allergic symptoms or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens, and contact your eye care professional immediately. For more information on proper wear, care, and safety, talk to your eye care professional, follow the Patient Instruction Guide, or call 0120-132-308.

*Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

† The Johnson & Johnson MedTech Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's MedTech segment.

‡ Peter Menziuso is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. with oversight as the Company Group Chairman of the Vision Care organization.

§ JJV Data on File 2019. Online consumer allergy landscape survey of patients self-identifying as eye allergy sufferers within the USA (n=1212)

** JJV Data on File 2019. Online consumer allergy landscape survey of patients self-identifying as eye allergy sufferers within the USA (n=521)

†† JJV Data on File 2019. Online consumer allergy landscape survey of patients self-identifying as eye allergy sufferers within the USA (n=293)

‡‡ Xiao-Yu Song, MD, PhD is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., with oversight of Research and Development for both the Surgical Vision and Vision Care organizations.

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision