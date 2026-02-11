Johnson C. Smith University Makes History as First HBCU to become NCICU Ethics Bowl Champion

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) celebrated an important milestone this weekend as student teams from across the state gathered at the North Carolina Legislative Complex for the 15th Annual Ethics Bowl. This year's competition, centered on the theme "Ethics in Leadership," culminated in a historic first as Johnson C. Smith University became the first Historically Black College/University (HBCU) to reach the finals and prevail as champion.

The competition brought together 18 student teams for two days of arguments on their positions on the cases and critical analysis of complex ethical dilemmas. Final scores were tallied, semi-finalists were announced, and the two matches were set: NC Wesleyan University and Wingate University were paired, as were Catawba College and Johnson C. Smith University. NC Wesleyan met Johnson C. Smith in the final round.

"The Ethics Bowl is a showcase of the NCICU experience, and Johnson C. Smith's outstanding team presentations during our 15th anniversary year were remarkable," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "This event highlights the intellectual rigor and leadership potential across our 36 campuses. We are incredibly proud of all our participants for their ability to navigate difficult ethical landscapes with integrity, collaboration, and profound critical thinking."

The event kicked off on Friday, including an evening keynote address from North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green. Drawing on his extensive career in public service, Superintendent Green shared personal experiences on the challenges to ethical leadership, encouraging students to maintain their core values throughout their professional journeys.

This year's event also marked a technological leap for the competition. Supported by a capacity-building grant from the Council of Independent Colleges, NCICU implemented a digital scoring system, providing judges with tablets for real-time submission and faster tabulation of results.

The 15th anniversary also served as an opportunity to honor long-time supporters. NCICU recognized four individuals who have served as judges since the event's inception in 2012: Myra Best (Executive Director, digiLEARN), Mike Davis (Mike Davis Public Relations, Inc.), Brooks Raiford (NC Technology Association), and Jack Frost (Retired, Truist).

Additionally, NCICU recognized four campus coordinators for their service in this integral role since the Ethics Bowl's inception. Dr. Adam C. English and Dr. Ken Vandergriff of Campbell University, Dr. Amy MacArthur of High Point University, and Dr. Mark Wells of Montreat College celebrated their consistent years of service and dedication to the event, their campuses, and their students.

The success of the 2026 Ethics Bowl was made possible by the Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), the fundraising arm of NCICU, which raised almost $80,000 in sponsorships. NCICU extends its deepest gratitude to the 2026 sponsors:

Aramark, BHDP, The Budd Group, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Cherry Bekaert, The Council of Independent Colleges, CPL, Duke Energy, Fortinet, French Broad Electric, Guilford College Center for Principled Problem Solving, Huntington National Bank, IMA Financial Group, Jesse and Kay McCartney, Mt. Olive Pickle Company, NFP, Old North State Trust, Piedmont Natural Gas Foundation, Liz and Steven Riley, Sageview, Truist Bank, A. Hope Williams, and the Wren Foundation.

Click here for more information about the annual NCICU Ethics Bowl and its history.

Click here to view the 2026 NCICU Ethics Bowl photo gallery.

About NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

