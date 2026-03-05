Thousands of Public High School Seniors Get Expanded Access to Higher Education through NC College Connect

RALEIGH, N.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 23,000 public high school seniors have accepted direct admission offers from North Carolina colleges and universities through the NC College Connect program.

Between August 2025 and January 2026, students accepted more than 88,000 offers from participating colleges and universities in the second year of the direct admissions program.

That means approximately 21% of the Class of 2026 accessed higher education through NC College Connect.

"Participating in NC College Connect ensures students know all their options, including the excellent educational opportunities in our sector," said Dr. A. Hope Williams, president of NCICU, the statewide office for North Carolina's 36 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. "We launched our direct admission program in 2024, with outstanding support from school counselors, principals, and superintendents and are happy to join our public-sector colleagues in NC College Connect this year. The outpouring of applications shows that there is strong demand for what our colleges and universities offer, and that is a win for students, our colleges and universities, and our state."

Seniors at North Carolina public high schools are eligible for NC College Connect if they have a weighted grade point average of 2.8 or above and meet certain course requirements. Based on their qualifications, each student was offered automatic admission to a select list of North Carolina colleges and universities – with no need to complete a traditional application.

"A key pillar of our plan to make North Carolina public schools the best in the nation is ensuring our students have clear pathways for postsecondary success," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice "Mo" Green. "NC College Connect provides students with a simple process for learning about colleges where they meet the admissions criteria. That so many students have taken advantage of this opportunity is incredibly exciting."

The program is a collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the UNC System, the North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority and College Foundation Inc.

"All North Carolinians benefit when we nurture the talent and ambition of our young people," said Peter Hans, president of the University of North Carolina System. "NC College Connect makes it simpler than ever for promising high school graduates to keep learning, keep striving, and keep contributing to our state."

This year, 11 of the state's public universities participated, as well as 29 private colleges and universities and all 58 NC community colleges.

"The success of NC College Connect this year is a testament to the collaboration between state education sectors, partners and nonprofits," said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of the North Carolina Community College System. "This program is showing students that they have what it takes to go to college, and it's making it easier than ever for them to access these opportunities."

The popularity of NC College Connect also contributed to the success of College for North Carolina's (CFNC) College Application Week in October, when many North Carolina colleges and universities waive their application fees. More than 117,000 college applications were submitted during the week through CFNC and the Common App, an 8.7% increase over 2024.

"It's encouraging to see so many students taking advantage of College Application Week and NC College Connect to apply to college," said Mary Shuping, executive director of the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, the primary sponsor of CFNC. "North Carolina continues to lead the way when it comes to making sure that the most students have a chance to attend college and fulfill their dreams."

One of the most important ways to reduce barriers to students applying to college is encouraging them to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). This form is the gateway to financial aid for students looking to make paying for college more manageable. CFNC has dubbed this month FAFSA February in an effort to highlight the importance of this crucial step in the college-going process. A toolkit with resources for education professionals who work with students can be found at CFNC.org/FAFSAFeb.

Launched in fall 2024 with a pilot program, NC College Connect impacted over 3,000 students. NCICU also launched a pilot program in 2024.

The program was expanded for the 2025-26 school year to include independent colleges and universities, as well as additional UNC System schools.

NC College Connect will return for the 2026-27 academic year. Qualifying seniors will receive letters notifying them of their eligibility in the fall.

Visit NCCollegeConnect.org for more information about the program.

What students are saying

Bryson Foye, Page High School (Guilford County Schools)

"The website made it simple to find and see different colleges that offer my major and or minor, and the different types of majors I never even knew existed. I like how everything was organized and explained clearly, especially the sections about applications and financial aid. It helped me understand what steps I need to take after graduation and made the college process feel so much less stressful. Overall, NC College Connect was useful as a resource that gave me a lot more confidence about the next steps I have to take in life involving college."

Nora Lippard, Enka High School (Buncombe County Schools)

"If I were to give advice to next year's students, I'd tell them to definitely use NC College Connect because it's super easy to navigate and is an easy, stress-free way to get into college. It breaks down the whole application process so that it doesn't feel overwhelming. Plus, it's a great tool for students who might not feel motivated. It keeps things simple and easier to stay focused and take the next steps towards your future."

Walter Royster, Franklinton High School (Franklin County Schools) "I chose to use this route because I had already been offered direct admission through NC College Connect. It was also a simplified process to initiate applying to colleges and it connected me with information about colleges all in one place. NC College Connect positively impacted my postsecondary plans by helping me identify my options."

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

About the UNC System:

The University of North Carolina System enrolls nearly 248,000 students at 17 institutions, including the state's 16 public universities and the nation's first public residential high school for academically gifted students. The UNC System is among the strongest and most diverse higher education systems in the country, with more than $2.2 billion in research expenditures and campuses that serve every region of North Carolina. Affiliate organizations include PBS North Carolina, with 12 public television stations across the state, and UNC Health, with 19 hospital campuses and an extensive healthcare network.

About the NC Department of Public Instruction:

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is charged with implementing the state's public school laws for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade public schools at the direction of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and State Board of Education. The agency provides leadership and service to the state's 115 school districts, 200+ charter schools, North Carolina's Virtual Public School, and three residential schools for students with hearing and visual impairments.

About the North Carolina Community College System:

The North Carolina Community College System provides open-access, affordable education and workforce training, reaching all 100 counties. Serving more than 600,000 North Carolinians each year, the System acts as a critical engine for economic mobility and workforce development. With 58 colleges located within 30 minutes of nearly every resident, community colleges offer accessible pathways for high school students, adult learners, and working professionals—delivering degrees, credentials, and skills that align with today's labor market and support long-term career success.

CONTACT: Demarcus Williams [email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities