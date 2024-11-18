Johnson Controls Academy Doubles Training Capacity to Tackle National Skilled Building Systems Technician Shortage

Expanded program will help Johnson Controls annually hire over 300 security and fire installation and service technicians across the U.S.

Johnson Controls Academy provides six weeks of intensive training toward full-time employment

The program addresses the growing market need for skilled workers in building systems

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is continuing to grow its industry-leading national workforce development initiative, the Johnson Controls Academy. This expansion, developed in partnership with Lincoln Tech (parent company Lincoln Educational Services), is designed to address the growing demand for skilled technicians in the installation, service and maintenance of building systems. Graduates of the program will be placed into service technician roles throughout the U.S.

Johnson Controls Academy Expands to Address National Technician Shortage

The expanded program, hosted at Lincoln Tech's Denver campus, will double the number of technicians trained through the JCI Academy, complementing the existing offering at Lincoln Tech's Columbia, Maryland campus. The expansion is timely, as the industry faces a critical shortage of skilled building technicians, exacerbated by an aging workforce and the increasing complexity of building technologies. Illustrating this challenge, 46% of HR professionals in a recent report said they consider skilled trades positions "very difficult" to fill.

As businesses and municipalities increasingly prioritize upgrading and retrofitting their facilities to enhance efficiency, reliability, safety and comfort, the demand for a highly skilled workforce to manage, maintain and troubleshoot these complex building systems has never been greater. The inaugural graduating class at the Denver facility marks a significant milestone in addressing these critical workforce needs.

"Our goal with the Johnson Controls Academy is to train more than 300 new technicians each year, directly responding to the increasing demand in our industry," said Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "The program fills critical roles in the building industry, and fosters a diverse, innovative community that will drive sustainable, long-term impact."

Both programs offer a six-week intensive training course designed to close the skilled labor gap and prepare future technicians for security and fire installation and service roles. They offer hands-on training, enhancing the foundational education of Lincoln Tech's Electrical programs and preparing participants for real-life experiences in the field. On-site housing for the duration of the program and relocation expenses upon completion are supported by Johnson Controls. To ensure smooth onboarding, graduates of the Johnson Controls Academy receive support from a retention coach for one-year post-graduation.

"This partnership with Johnson Controls enables us to broaden our innovative training programs, providing graduates with hands-on experience and direct pathways to careers that align with market needs," said Scott Shaw, president and CEO at Lincoln Tech. "We are proud to contribute to building a future-ready talent pool that ensures the efficient and sustainable operation of our building systems."

The collaboration between Johnson Controls and Lincoln Tech began in 2018, enhancing classroom experiences with cutting-edge equipment and technology. Johnson Controls is dedicated to workforce development from the K-12 level and throughout employees' careers. Through the partnership with Lincoln Tech and initiatives like the Community College Partnership Program, STEM 101 and HVAC learning labs, Johnson Controls equips schools with vital resources to develop smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, benefiting students along the way.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kari Pfisterer

Direct: +1 414-217-1488

Email: [email protected]

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social Platforms.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc