Johnson Controls Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, today announced that EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will present at the following investor conferences:

Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference ; Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

; Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EST. Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference; Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Johnson Controls, a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

