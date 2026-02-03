With up to 3.5MW of cooling, the YORK YDAM delivers up to 20% increased capacity density than other available solutions.

The compact design is ideal for multistory data centers with high density workloads.

The YDAM is built on the industry-leading YORK YVAM platform, recognized by ABI Research and named to Fortune's Change the World list for efficiency and zero water consumption.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced its newest innovation in data center thermal management, the YORK YDAM air-cooled magnetic bearing centrifugal chiller. The innovative chiller is purpose-built to overcome the complex space and site challenges in high-density, multistory data centers. Built around the company's award-winning YORK YVAM chiller technology, YDAM delivers best-in-class cooling capacity within a compact footprint, helping data centers scale faster and more efficiently without consuming water.

Johnson Controls launches YORK YDAM: the ultimate high-density chiller for multistory data centers and AI factories

Due to increasing land constraints, multistory data centers and AI factories are becoming more common, increasing the density of the white space (where the racks live) by up to 10 times. Data center leaders therefore need higher density thermal management solutions to fit a shrinking roofline. With 3.5MW of cooling, YDAM delivers up to 20% increased capacity density in a more compact footprint than competing solutions. It fits on a 53-foot, standard flatbed trailer, making it easy to ship and minimizing transportation, rigging and lifting costs. Johnson Controls will begin shipments in late 2026.

"AI and high-performance computing are pushing data centers beyond traditional limits. Vertical sites can unlock new growth opportunities, but they demand thermal management solutions that deliver maximum cooling outputs in minimum space," said Austin Domenici, vice president and general manager, Johnson Controls Global Data Center Solutions. "The impressive capacity and reduced footprint of YDAM could allow operators to cut the number of chillers on site by up to half, accelerating deployments and helping meet skilled onsite labor needs."

YDAM chillers utilize YORK magnetic bearing compressors, allowing high chilled-fluid setpoints to support 45°C warm-water cooling of the latest generation of inference and training GPUs. They are also capable of operating with wide temperature differences, helping to reduce pump size and energy consumption – delivering CapEx and OpEx savings.

Developed in the state-of-the-art Johnson Controls Advanced Development and Engineering Center (JADEC), YDAM chillers are tested against the most extreme real-world conditions, ensuring unmatched performance and reliability. YORK YDAM chillers are backed by a robust network of resources, including dedicated support teams and fast service and parts delivery.

To learn more, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/events/ahr-2026.

