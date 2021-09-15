Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Johnson Controls International plc

Sep 15, 2021, 17:01 ET

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. 

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:


Antonella Franzen

Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: 224.307.0655

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]


 

Ryan Edelman

 

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4545 

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: [email protected]  

Email: [email protected]   mailto:


SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Related Links

http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

Also from this source

Johnson Controls Selects Tempered Networks To Provide Zero Trust...

Johnson Controls hosts virtual Investor Day; reaffirms 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics