JOHNSON CONTROLS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Johnson Controls International plc

Sep 11, 2024, 08:45 ET

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on Oct. 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 25, 2024. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:                  

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas                                     

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: +1 414.340.1752                 

Direct: +1 203.499.8297

Email: [email protected]              

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

