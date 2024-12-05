JOHNSON CONTROLS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Johnson Controls International plc

Dec 05, 2024, 16:10 ET

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, payable on Jan. 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 23, 2024. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

INVESTOR CONTACT:   
Jim Lucas                                                                  
Direct: +1 414.340.1752                                           
Email: [email protected]      

MEDIA CONTACT:      
Danielle Canzanella
Direct: +1 203.499.8297
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

