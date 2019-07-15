Johnson Controls announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

CORK, Ireland, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast:

What: Johnson Controls Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.

Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States ) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States ), passcode "Johnson Controls."

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways

Replay via webcast - if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

Replay via telephone – by dialing 888-566-0496 (in the United States ) or 203-369-3055 (outside the United States ), passcode 69421, from 11:00 a.m. (ET) on July 31, 2019 , until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 7, 2019 .

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For more information, visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT: Investors: Antonella Franzen (609) 720-4665 Ryan Edelman (609) 720-4545 Media: Fraser Engerman (414) 524-2733



