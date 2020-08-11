Johnson Controls Appoints Diane Schwarz As Chief Information Officer

Schwarz most recently served as Senior Vice President & Chief Digital and Information Officer at Hunt Consolidated, a privately held Global Energy and Real Estate company.

Previously, she served as Vice President & Chief Information Officer for Textron, an industrial, aerospace and defense manufacturer. Earlier in her career Schwarz worked for Bell Helicopter, Sonitrol Corporation, Honeywell, Nestle Foods and Ernst & Young.

"Diane is a seasoned global business leader who will help Johnson Controls anticipate sweeping technological changes and identify opportunities for our IT team to innovate and deliver world-class customer service," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. As our suite of connected solutions continues to be enhanced and we leverage our tailored services and capabilities under our new dynamic digital architecture, OpenBlue, Diane's leadership will play a vital role in liaising with our product and engineering groups to serve as a hub for innovation and business enablement."

Schwarz received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Notre Dame and her MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT: Investors: Antonella Franzen (609) 720-4665 Ryan Edelman (609) 720-4545 Media: Fraser Engerman (414) 308-8321

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Related Links

http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

