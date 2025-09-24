Johnson Controls Appoints Todd Grabowski to Lead Americas Segment

Seasoned leader brings deep technical and commercial expertise to accelerate company's growth strategy

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the appointment of Todd Grabowski as vice president and president, Americas, effective Oct. 1, 2025. Grabowski will be responsible for strategy and execution in the Americas, focused on driving organic growth through expanding market share and enhancing customer outcomes. Grabowski will report to CEO Joakim Weidemanis and serve as a member of the company's executive committee. He succeeds Nate Manning, who will depart Johnson Controls at the end of the calendar year to pursue other opportunities. Manning will continue to support Johnson Controls in a special advisor role until his departure.

Todd Grabowski has been appointed vice president and president, Americas, Johnson Controls, effective Oct. 1, 2025.

"Todd brings a valuable combination of technical and commercial expertise and will help to accelerate our evolution into a growth-focused, customer-centric powerhouse. His decades of leadership, particularly in our HVAC business, is a testament to his ability to drive growth in complex, mission-critical environments, while keeping customers at the center of everything we do," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO, Johnson Controls.

"I also want to thank Nate for his dedication and commitment to Johnson Controls and serving the Americas region. We wish him well and thank him for his service."

Grabowski most recently held the role of president of Global Data Centers & Applied Equipment. He joined Johnson Controls more than 30 years ago in the North America field organization, serving as a branch general manager and leading area-level sales. He later expanded his leadership in Global Products, overseeing Air Handling Units, Applied Equipment in the Americas, and building Johnson Controls fast-growing Data Center business. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University. Todd also has a Master of Science in Management from Walsh University and has served on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the Cleveland Mechanical Contractor Association.

