Johnson Controls CEO named Chair of Business Roundtable Energy & Environment Committee

Business Roundtable is an association of chief executive officers of America's leading companies. Through research and advocacy, Business Roundtable supports policies to spur job creation, improve U.S. competitiveness and strengthen the economy. Its Energy & Environment Committee is dedicated to advancing policies that encourage innovation and support an environmentally and economically sustainable future.

"I am honored to be selected as Chair of the Energy & Environment Committee," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO

As the incoming Biden administration prepares to put clean energy at the heart of the U.S. economic recovery, such business-led initiatives will be key in helping the new administration meet its proposed goals.

"I am honored to be selected as Chair of the Energy & Environment Committee and look forward to working with my fellow CEOs to support policies that preserve our environment and maximize our energy options," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the planet today. Business Roundtable believes that businesses are an essential part of the solution and calls for collective action and policies to drive innovation, significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise."

The next decade is crucial in the shift to a sustainable economy. With its team of 100,000 employees Johnson Controls is committed to playing a meaningful role in helping the transition to a safe, sustainable, low-carbon world. This new position for Oliver highlights that ongoing commitment.

In December 2020 Johnson Controls received an A- climate change Leadership band score from CDP, in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change in the past reporting year as well as an A score for its risk disclosure and governance.

Sustainability is an integral part of Johnson Controls vision and values. Since signing the United Nations Global Compact in 2004, the company has remained fully committed to aligning its operations and strategies with the U.N. Global Compact's Ten Principles. Under Oliver's leadership, Johnson Controls continues to have a distinguished track record in sustainability. The company recently launched its inaugural green bond in the US and was named to the World's Most Ethical Companies® Honoree List and as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment and accomplishments around sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc