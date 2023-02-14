Johnson Controls Distinguished as Global Climate Leader by Climate Disclosure Project

Achieved CDP Climate score of A-, recognized in the Leadership band by the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP)

Underscores the company`s strong commitment to sustainability and reaching net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, is again named a global climate leader by the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP), an independent not-for-profit organization that drives sustainable global economic development through environmental disclosure for companies and governments.

Johnson Controls is recognized at the leadership level for its environmental best practices. The company received an overall score of A- and an A score for governance, its ambitious Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions-reduction targets, and for its approach to climate-risk management. Johnson Controls is part of the electrical and electronic equipment Activity Group, which had an average score of C. CDP rates companies annually based on progress toward sustainability targets, comprehensiveness of their disclosure, and management of environmental risks and best practices. Johnson Controls has disclosed to CDP's reporting methodology since 2010.

"When it comes to climate, we are at a critical inflection point. While buildings account for nearly 40% of global emissions, the technology exists today to get to net zero, through increased digitization and electrification," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. "This leadership score from CDP is a testament to the consistent work we're doing to accelerate our own sustainable transformation, and how we're helping our customers do the same. We are firmly committed to decarbonizing the built environment for a smarter, healthier, net-zero world."

CDP was founded in 2000 and today works with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets. CDP is driving a more sustainable global economy by using capital markets and procurement to motivate companies to disclose environmental impact, reduce emissions, safeguard water and protect forests. In 2022, more than 18,700 companies disclosed through CDP, representing half of global market capitalization. This is a 42% increase in the number of companies disclosing since 2021 and demonstrates the deepening global commitment to a sustainable, net zero future.

Recently Johnson Controls was named to Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 World's Most Sustainable Corporations listing, ranking 17th overall and #1 in JCI's peer group, and was awarded a Platinum sustainability rating by EcoVadis, placing it in top 1% of over 100,000 companies evaluated. The company was also named to Fortune's 2022 Change the World list for its OpenBlue solutions and OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service offering, providing a one-stop-shop for customers aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet net zero goals.

Johnson Controls Recognition for ESG & Sustainability:

2023 Global 100 by Corporate Knights

In 2022:

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social Platforms.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc