Johnson Controls earns Highly Coveted ISASecure® Secure Development Lifecycle Assurance Certification

The ISASecure ® program was established to independently certify the cybersecurity of operational technology and automation control systems, such as those deployed within smart buildings. SDLA certification specifies security process requirements and practices for the secure development, maintenance and support of these technologies. Johnson Controls received the SDLA conformance certificate from exida LLC, an ISASecure® and ISO 17065 accredited certification body, as a result of assessing product development practices used at engineering centers throughout the world.

"Now more than ever our customers are raising the requirements on security and Johnson Controls is committed to delivering cyber resilient building solutions, like our new OpenBlue digital platform, that are designed for security and privacy, and ISASecure® SDLA certification further reinforces the security partnership we have with our customers," said Jason Christman, vice president and chief product security officer. "We focus on providing a positive cyber experience that is backed by disciplined incident response, vulnerability management, and coordinated disclosure processes."

Johnson Controls is a founding member of the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance and voting board member of the ISA Security Compliance Institute.

For more information about Johnson Controls, please visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/. To learn more about OpenBlue, please visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/openblue. The Johnson Controls holistic approach to cybersecurity can be found at www.johnsoncontrols.com/cyber-solutions.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

The Johnson Controls SDLA certificate can be viewed at

https://isasecure.org/en-US/Documents/Certifications/JCI-1909037_SDLA_2-0-0-Certificate.pdf

