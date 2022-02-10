Johnson Controls Energy Conservation Initiatives Mitigate Over One Million Metric Tons of Carbon Emissions in Arkansas Communities

"Our partnerships across Arkansas are a perfect example of how public entities can support ambitious sustainability goals," said Nate Manning, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "Through creative funding solutions, public organizations can make much-needed infrastructure updates that enrich their communities while reducing costs and meeting decarbonization goals. We are eager to see how these customers innovate and inspire similar organizations to join the race to cut emissions and save capital."

Twenty-two public organizations throughout Arkansas have engaged with Johnson Controls under performance contracts to implement energy-efficient and renewable infrastructure solutions. These contracts help empower organizations to make critical infrastructure improvements to deliver guaranteed outcomes while preserving capital. Johnson Controls projects throughout Arkansas are leading the way in energy conservation and tax-dollar preservation.

City of Rogers

When city leadership in Rogers, Arkansas, first engaged with Johnson Controls, they knew they needed to reduce their energy consumption to save capital and meet citizens' rising sustainability expectations. Johnson Controls experts proposed the construction of three ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays totalling 4.6 megawatts. The project is set to build the largest publicly owned solar facility in the state and expected to generate more than 157M kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity—worth more than $15M in total utility and operations and maintenance (O&M) savings alone—for the Rogers taxpayers. By working under a 20-year performance contract with a 30-year generation warranty on the solar hardware, the city will fix its long-term electricity costs despite local electrical providers' increasing rates.

Arkansas State University (ASU)

After a successful project completion at the Arkansas State University (ASU) System's flagship institution in Jonesboro, the ASU System engaged Johnson Controls to address deferred maintenance and provide sustainable solutions across eight other ASU System campus locations. The combined $39M in capital improvements included installing LED lighting throughout campuses, implementing energy management controls, upgrading water conservation solutions in residence halls and other facilities, upgrading HVAC and central plant technologies and investing in solar PV facilities at ASU-Newport. In addition, Johnson Controls worked with the Arkansas State College of Engineering & Computer Science to streamline campus waste collection processes with intelligent trash compactors, solving a maintenance and aesthetics concern for campus leadership. The updates are expected to save the ASU System more than 611M kWh-worth of electricity and $110M in total utility and O&M costs.

Washington County

As the first county in Arkansas to invest in solar through a performance contract, Washington County is moving toward 100% renewable energy. Working with Johnson Controls, the county installed two solar PV arrays, a 1.6-megawatt ground mount and a half-megawatt solar rooftop array—the largest in the state. To further support the county's dedication to sustainability, Johnson Controls also retrofitted more than 3,200 lighting fixtures with LED lights, replaced 53 HVAC assets and installed energy management controls countywide. Washington County is expected to reduce its energy consumption by over 161M kWh and save almost $21M in energy and O&M costs.

