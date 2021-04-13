Johnson Controls Federal Systems Awarded $91M Contract to Improve Energy Efficiency of U.S. General Services Administration National Landmark Buildings

MILWAUKEE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that it has been awarded a $91 million project with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to improve facilities and energy efficiencies of landmark buildings. As part of the National Deep Energy Retrofit (NDER) program, the GSA is upgrading building technologies in the pursuit of net zero energy consumption while achieving energy goals prescribed in various federal Energy Acts.

Johnson Controls portfolio of smart building systems provides the physical components for the upgrades as well as OpenBlue software solutions that support systemic management of building operations, providing memory, intelligence and unique identity to spaces. This infusion of physical systems with award-winning artificial intelligence that helps systems learn over time automates changes that drive maximum energy and resource efficiency.

Buildings receiving facility improvements over the next three years include the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRBITC), the New Executive Office Building (NEOB), the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), Jackson Place, the Winder Building and the Civil Service Building. Johnson Controls Federal Systems' team will perform much of the work associated with the project. Execution of these projects is anticipated to begin on May 1, 2021.

"Sustainability, energy efficiency and working toward the goal of net zero are top of mind for government leaders across the United States. This is reflected in the Biden-Harris Administration's recent infrastructure bill as well as our nation's re-joining of the Paris Agreement," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO at Johnson Controls. "Partnering with the GSA to make these historic buildings more environmentally friendly and energy efficient is an honor, and we look forward to upgrading more buildings around the U.S. in the coming years to create healthier places and do our part to support a healthier planet."

Overall project objectives include:

Reducing energy and water consumption

Improving efficiency of lighting, water and HVAC systems

Transforming building automation systems

Implementing cost-effective retrofits with paybacks of 25 years or less

Completing construction with minimal disruption to tenants

A comprehensive and integrated whole-building approach to the various energy conservation measures

"We are proud to help the GSA achieve energy resilience in the Nation's Capital through Johnson Controls legacy of building expertise and our intimate understanding of the agency's technology and security needs," said Nate Manning, President of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "It is a privilege to work with GSA on infrastructure projects that deliver transformational sustainability solutions for iconic landmarks. These buildings are critical locations for the federal government and include parts of the White House Complex and a National Historic Landmark used by the Executive Office of the President including the Office of the Vice President, Office of Management and Budget, and the National Security Council."

The NDER program demonstrates GSA's commitment to driving energy savings beyond that of an ordinary energy savings project without a detrimental effect on occupant comfort and agency mission. GSA's NDER program is achieving greater than 34 percent energy savings over its portfolio of buildings included in the program. The cornerstone of success in NDER projects is the holistic and interactive consideration of energy conservation measures. For the RRBITC and the NEOB projects alone, energy conservation measures are projected to reduce combined energy consumption by 42% and water consumption by 50%.

This initiative leveraged the Department of Energy's Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) in conjunction with GSA's innovative NDER program to achieve transformative infrastructure outcomes. By following an ESPC approach, the GSA was able to more quickly finalize the contract and award the work to Johnson Controls with minimal up-front capital costs or special appropriations from Congress. This approach to contracting simplified finalization of agreements, paving the way for facility improvements to begin and energy savings to be realized as soon as possible.

Sustainability is an integral part of Johnson Controls vision and values. Since signing the United Nations Global Compact in 2004, the company has remained fully committed to aligning its operations and strategies with the U.N. Global Compact's Ten Principles. In January 2021 the company announced ambitious and accelerated sustainability commitments . Further, in March, the Science Based Targets Initiative approved Johnson Controls ambitious emissions reductions targets. These commitments not only reflect internal action being taken across the company, but also the way that Johnson Controls works with and supports customers, partners, vendors and supply chain participants.

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment and accomplishments around sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment

