Johnson Controls Joins The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism to Support Accelerated Net-Zero Carbon Ambition

"Sustainability is at the heart of our business and fundamental to everything we do as a company," said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO. "Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the planet today. Our recent announcement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through innovations and technologies such as our OpenBlue platform, further demonstrates our commitment to protect and preserve the environment. We are looking forward to further enhancing the role we can play by working with Amazon, Global Optimism, and other signatories to reach net-zero carbon a decade before the important Paris Agreement's goal."

The Climate Pledge allows signatories to share access to technologies, best practices, and innovations in supply chain enhancements, and create joint action to address the most critical climate challenges. Specifically, signatories pledge to accelerate the path to net zero by agreeing to regular reporting on greenhouse gas emissions, carbon elimination, and credible offsets. Johnson Controls has a long-standing business relationship with Amazon and has been working with the company since 2008.

"As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome 20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and we're seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18 industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use our collective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for future generations."

Johnson Controls' participation in The Climate Pledge reinforces its mission to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet. As a leader in the buildings space for 135 years, and a pioneer in sustainability, the company is focused on empowering customers and communities to streamline building operations and deliver energy efficiencies that will help them meet their environmental goals.

Johnson Controls is driving sustainability across its entire value chain by focusing on clean energy solutions, people, partnerships, performance, and governance. It is ranked in the top 12 percent of climate leadership companies globally by CDP and was named one of Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

