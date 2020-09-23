Johnson Controls Launches New Flexible Service Offerings, Powered By OpenBlue Technology

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, today announces that it will launch new tailored services that provide customizable solutions to its customers around the globe. These new service offerings will leverage Johnson Controls new OpenBlue technology to power remote and contactless services, in combination with its 130-years of expertise in green building services.

The new services suite, available starting from October 2020, integrate touchless technology, sophisticated ventilation and sanitization systems as well as a flexible infrastructure into digital offerings. This allows a comprehensive range of HVAC, Fire Protection, and Security services to be monitored and managed remotely throughout normal, emergency, and pandemic circumstances.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to matching customers with the right solutions," said Ganesh Ramaswamy vice president and president Global Services & Transformation, Johnson Controls. "Services with comprehensive remote access and diagnostics provide peace of mind and convenience to our customers in today's rapidly changing business landscape."

Johnson Controls Leadership in the Service Market

Globally, the building services space presents a $150 billion opportunity that continues to grow across industries. Johnson Controls direct footprint with of over 16,000 experienced service technicians gives the company a significant opportunity to respond to and address the local service needs of its customers for safety, security, comfort, efficiency, and performance in an effective and timely manner.

With over $6.3 billion of service revenue in FY19, Johnson Controls launched more than 20 new services in the past five months, remaining on the forefront of innovation with tailored solutions to meet and exceed customer needs.

The New Tailored Services Suite, Driven by Artificial Intelligence

By providing more enhanced offerings, customers can select service tiers that best meet their needs from a comprehensive suite of service solutions across four tiers: Optimum, Expert, Enhanced or Essential.

Increased capabilities include:

Remote HVAC, Fire and Security Services: Ensure equipment performance, uptime and management with real time remote services.

Ensure equipment performance, uptime and management with real time remote services. Real Time 24/7 Monitoring: Gain access to active and real-time diagnostics as well as a direct relationship with your remote advisory team.

Gain access to active and real-time diagnostics as well as a direct relationship with your remote advisory team. Predictive Analytics: Data powers advanced benefits including improved energy consumption, enhanced performance analytics, proactive planning processes, performance indexing and upgrade roadmaps.

The service offerings are powered by OpenBlue digital technology - key functionalities, providing buildings with an environmental consciousness that is sustainable, efficient & more amenable for all occupants, are:

Contact Capabilities: Manage and track employee and visitor access within a companion app to appropriately enforce social distancing policies and support contact tracing efforts.

Manage and track employee and visitor access within a companion app to appropriately enforce social distancing policies and support contact tracing efforts. Touchless Buildings: Integrated access control, with facial recognition, using camera and AI technologies.

Integrated access control, with facial recognition, using camera and AI technologies. Safe Environments : Seamlessly mitigate infection risk and manage building control strategies with remote access to body temperature screening, ventilation and filtration systems, air cleaning and occupancy integrated cleaning.

: Seamlessly mitigate infection risk and manage building control strategies with remote access to body temperature screening, ventilation and filtration systems, air cleaning and occupancy integrated cleaning. Flexible Infrastructure: Activate discreet operating modes for an individual building during normal, emergency and pandemic operations.

Additional details regarding the tailored service offerings and OpenBlue integrations across regions and countries will be made available in the coming months.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Related Links

https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/

