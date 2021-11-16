Johnson Controls, National Defence Collaborate to Drive CA$3M in Targeted Annual Savings and 23% in Targeted GHG Emissions Cuts Through Green Defence Infrastructure Initiative at CFB Halifax

Johnson Controls developed a net zero sustainability approach through a combination of integrated solutions Tweet this

This Johnson Controls collaboration with the Department of National Defence marks the fourth DND green defence infrastructure project contracted by the company in 2021. After evaluating existing infrastructure to identify opportunities for enhancement, Johnson Controls has planned system updates in 112 buildings across the Base and in the surrounding area to provide energy savings and reduce GHG emissions.

By modernizing infrastructure with the latest energy-efficient assets, Johnson Controls will help the Base reduce long-term utility and maintenance costs and improve quality of life for Defence Team members employed across the Base and surrounding DND properties. Upgrades are being designed to decrease the Base's annual electricity consumption by 22%, GHG emissions by 23% and natural gas use by 21%.

"The Canadian government has set forward-thinking environmental targets for its agencies, including DND, and they require innovative solutions to get there," said Nate Manning, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. "Our team has worked to develop a net zero sustainability approach for the Base that is in lock step with Canada's Greening Government Strategy. Through a combination of integrated solutions and training, we will give CFB Halifax facility upgrades they need to support a healthy planet while also prioritizing employee welfare and cost reduction."

The performance contract, valued at CA$53M (excluding taxes), includes a multi-pronged strategy:

Reducing energy needs

Johnson Controls experts will optimize existing equipment performance by reducing operating times through controls optimization. Optimization upgrades will include the integration of variable frequency drives (VFD) and occupancy sensors, operational schedules, setpoint adjustments, carbon dioxide sensors and control point additions. Additional low investment measures like retro-commissioning and piping insulation will provide further energy reduction.

Decarbonization and education

Johnson Controls will support the Canadian Government's decarbonization goals through the construction of solar wall technology to support low-carbon heating and operations, minimizing GHG emissions on the Base and contributing to a healthier community overall. Johnson Controls experts will also carry out an environmental awareness initiative with the Base's occupants to promote sustainable best practices.

Water conservation

Canadian government agencies are directed to track and disclose major facilities' potable water consumption by 2022. To support the optimization of water consumption in buildings that historically consume substantial amounts of water at CFB Halifax, Johnson Controls will update water fixtures and controls.

Increasing the efficiency of heating production

In addition to installing optimization controls and upgrading outdated equipment, Johnson Controls building experts will collaborate with CFB Halifax leaders to identify new strategies and processes to improve energy production. Proposed measures to increase efficient energy production include heat recovery, steam trap repairs, high efficiency boilers and heat pumps.

In addition to its collaboration with DND to complete upgrades at CFB Halifax and the surrounding area, Johnson Controls is also contracted to perform similar sustainability upgrades at CFB Bagotville, CFB Patewawa and CFB Kingston.

As a leader in the buildings space for more than 135 years, Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in sustainability. It is ranked in the top 12% of climate leadership companies globally by CDP and was recently named for the 14th time as among the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a distinction achieved by just four companies in its industry, and as one of Corporate Knights' global 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

To learn more about OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings as a Service, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/openblue/net-zero-buildings.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

