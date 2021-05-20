Johnson Controls partners with DigiCert to bring the next level of digital trust to smart building solutions

"This strategic partnership allows Johnson Controls to offer our customers increased peace of mind by mitigating the risk of costly operational interruptions due to cybersecurity attacks while providing resilient, trusted smart building solutions that use the most advanced PKI technology from DigiCert, the clear leader in its field," said Mike Ellis, executive vice president and chief customer & digital officer at Johnson Controls. "Our domain expertise in healthy, secure and smart buildings, combined with DigiCert's trusted digital identity and automated certificate management capabilities, will further enhance our OpenBlue suite and offer a clear advantage for smart building operations."

Johnson Controls-DigiCert PKI solution elevates operations within the Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) space to ensure that hardware, software and communication remains trusted throughout the lifecycle of the smart building. This approach brings modern PKI security as well as advanced expertise in managing digital certificates to provide device authentication and identity, data encryption and integrity for each component of the ecosystem.

"Johnson Controls is taking an important leadership stance in providing building owners confidence that their devices are safely and securely connected to the network using robust PKI solutions," said Mike Nelson, vice president of IoT security at DigiCert. "DigiCert ONE singularly offers container-based, cloud-native technology for fully automated certificate management with flexible deployment and secure and simple integration with the OpenBlue ecosystem. DigiCert ONE's IoT Device Manager provides complete IoT device lifecycle management that, together with OpenBlue, will ensure secure digital transformation of smart buildings."

DigiCert's vigilance in addressing the current and future landscape of digital identities and cryptography combined with Johnson Controls unmatched experience across all building systems will allow for OpenBlue to provide and maintain trusted smart building solutions within an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

Johnson Controls also recently announced its partnership with Pelion, to accelerate innovation in connectivity, security and intelligence at the edge for Johnson Controls OpenBlue technology. Pelion's device and edge management capabilities will be used with DigiCert services to ensure digital identities maintain the most stringent level of trust in OpenBlue solutions.

To learn more about Johnson Controls' approach to cybersecurity, please visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/cybersolutions. For more information about the IoT Device Manager and DigiCert ONE, please visit https://www.digicert.com/ideas/digicert-one.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet. With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software and service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter. www.johnsoncontrols.com

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, PKI, and IoT security solutions that enable digital trust for data, devices, code and users. DigiCert is modernizing the way PKI is managed with the DigiCert ONE™ platform. DigiCert ONE reimagines PKI to address all certificate-based security use cases with flexible, scalable and automated workflow managers, including the award-winning TLS certificate manager, CertCentral®. Nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and 98 of the 100 largest global banks choose DigiCert for its digital transformation solutions, including for securing 5G and the post-quantum computing age, and for its five-star customer support. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert. www.digicert.com

About DigiCert ONE™:

DigiCert ONE™ reimagines PKI with cloud-native architecture and container-based technology as the PKI infrastructure service for today's security challenges. DigiCert ONE offers multiple management solutions and is designed for all PKI use cases. Its flexibility allows it to be deployed on-premises, in-country or in the cloud to meet stringent requirements, custom integrations and airgap needs. It also deploys extremely high volumes of certificates quickly, using a robust and highly scalable infrastructure. DigiCert ONE delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management, providing trust across dynamic IT architectures.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

